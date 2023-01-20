From food stand to restaurant, Carter’s Table set to open Saturday in downtown State College

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New coffee shop “The Meandering Mallard” opens in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members. The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23. “We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said. Located at 106 E. Main Street […]
Student film tells history of skateboarding in State College, while supporting its future
A volunteer committee is still looking for almost $500,000 to make State College’s first skate park a reality in 2023.
Can Happy Valley become a craft beer destination? New brewers on the scene hope so
Over the past several decades, Happy Valley has steadily been growing its brew scene.
Onward State
Penn State Cancels Classes Through January 25 Due To Forecasted Snow & Ice
Due to forecasted snow and ice, Penn State has canceled all in-person classes, work, and activities until 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, the university announced Tuesday night. From 5 a.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, all in-person classes and activities are canceled. No scheduled in-person...
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
Under the baobab: State College area celebrated Martin Luther King’s legacy with week of events
“We have scaled a mountain; this was the valley from which we climbed.”
State College freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey adds two more college offers
The offers continue to pile up for State College’s D’Antae Sheffey. The freshman running back said Monday that he added Cincinnati and Kent State to his list. He also claims offers from Pitt, Virginia Tech, Toledo and Syracuse. The 6-foot, 190-pound freshman running back led the Mid-Penn in...
Shaved ice shop preparing to open in Bellefonte, its first location in Centre County
The business is hoping to open in the spring in the former Subway location.
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier to promote his book on Sandusky scandal in campus appearance
In the prologue to his memoir, Graham Spanier summed up his life as Penn State University president until his world came crashing down around him in November 2011. “I was all in,” he said. “And it should be no secret that I miss my job.”. Not that he’s...
Mid-Penn girls basketball stars battle in State College’s loss to Cumberland Valley
The matchup featured Team Thrill guard Jordyn Steindl and Pittsburgh commit Jillian Jekot.
Letters: Support candidates who want BASD to be the best; Stop a casino at Nittany Mall
“I urge voters to carefully check out all candidates for school board,” a Benner Township resident writes.
wtaj.com
Meet Bruno from the Huntingdon County Humane Society
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a fun-loving, energetic, and playful pup to add to your home, consider adopting Bruno from the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Bruno is a 1-year-old beagle mix pup who was recently surrendered to the shelter with his sister. The two came...
State College
Dan Kolbe Running for State College Area School Board
A Patton Township resident is the latest candidate to announce a run for State College Area School Board in this year’s election. Dan Kolbe will be seeking a nomination for one of five open school board seats in the May primary, he said in a press release on Monday.
Tourism insights: Why 2023 could be a banner year for visitation to Centre County
“We are already off to a good start,” Happy Valley Adventure Bureau’s president and CEO writes.
Letters: Library provides critical resource; Casino would hurt community
“Without the membership of Halfmoon Township, who knows which of these services, which all of us depend on in various ways, would be cut back?” a State College resident writes.
Commissioners adopt Lunar New Year proclamation, recognizing Centre County APIDA community
“It just brings so much joy to our community to have celebrations from all of the cultures that make up our communities,” Centre County Commissioner Amber Concepcion said.
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
PSU parking is changing for Friday’s ice hockey, wrestling events. Here’s what to know
Expect heavy traffic in the area on Friday.
Check out what local government boards in Centre County have planned the week of Jan. 22
The Bellefonte school board is set to meet tonight and hear updates on the elementary school project and the district’s branding committee.
Centre Daily Times
State College, PA
ABOUT
The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.https://www.centredaily.com/
