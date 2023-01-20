ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

From food stand to restaurant, Carter’s Table set to open Saturday in downtown State College

By Josh Moyer
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 5 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

New coffee shop “The Meandering Mallard” opens in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members. The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23. “We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said. Located at 106 E. Main Street […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Meet Bruno from the Huntingdon County Humane Society

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a fun-loving, energetic, and playful pup to add to your home, consider adopting Bruno from the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Bruno is a 1-year-old beagle mix pup who was recently surrendered to the shelter with his sister. The two came...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
State College

Dan Kolbe Running for State College Area School Board

A Patton Township resident is the latest candidate to announce a run for State College Area School Board in this year’s election. Dan Kolbe will be seeking a nomination for one of five open school board seats in the May primary, he said in a press release on Monday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
6K+
Followers
202
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy