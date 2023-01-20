ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia police seek help identifying suspect in sexual assaults

By Jessica Macaulay
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a suspect in three cases that show similar patterns, they say. The incidents happened between last Friday and Wednesday.

Authorities say that on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:23 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was walking on the 1600 block West Bristol Street when a man ran up to her, grabbed her, covered her mouth and pulled her to the ground. The victim fought the perpetrator, which caused him to flee through an alleyway.

Police say the man is 5-foot-9, was wearing a green/gray jacket, black Adidas jogger style pants with white stripes and light colored sneakers.

That same Friday, around two hours later, Philadelphia police responded to 5th and Annsbury Streets for a person screaming. Police say a man grabbed a 38-year-old woman and attempted to pull her pants down.

In this incident, police describe the man as 5-foot-10, possibly 19 years old, was wearing an army green puffer jacket, black and white Adidas pants and gray "Yeezy" sneakers.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, around 7 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was walking on the 4900 block of North Lawrence Street, authorities say. A man approached her from behind on foot and attempted to push the complainant to the ground. He then grabbed the victim's waistline and attempted to pull down her pants, police say. The offender then fled on the 4900 block of Lawrence Street.

The man in this incident was described as 19 to 20 years old, thin build, approximately 6 foot tall, was wearing a black hoodie with green and yellow stripes, black pants and shoes.

Police asks if anyone has any additional information in reference to these incidents please call Special Victims Unit at (215) 686-3251, 911 or (215) 686-TIPS (8477).

