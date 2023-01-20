ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois ends 2022 as nation’s leading soybean producer

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCDc5_0kLnb3yc00

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to soybean production, no other state grew more than Illinois in 2022, the Illinois Soybean Association recently announced.

The ISA said that estimates from the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture are that Illinois soybean farmers raised over 677 million bushels of soybeans on 10.75 million harvested acres, an average yield of 63 bushels per acre. This was in spite of a planting season affected by a cool, wet weather that was followed by a hot, dry summer.

Illinois adds 33 marijuana transporter licenses to growing network

“I’m proud to be able to congratulate my 43,000 colleagues across the state on this announcement,” said Steve Pitstick, a Maple Park farmer and Chairman of ISA. “Illinois soybean farmers have gotten really good at making the best of whatever growing challenges confront them, making smart management decisions, and maximizing production opportunities, and 2022 was no different. We have proven once again that we know how to roll up our sleeves and put the sweat equity into producing a high-quality product and raising a record-breaking crop.”

“This announcement is more than a newsworthy headline; it represents the lineage, hard work, and contributions of 43,000 farmers,” Pitstick added. “This celebration belongs to every soy grower – and every soy family – across Illinois. Congratulations on a job well done!”

Pitstick said there are three keys to raising a record soybean crop: agronomy, domestic and global market development and local, state and national government reactions.

Robots lead farming of the future at U of I

“ISA remains committed to helping farmers improve return on investment (ROI) by providing tools such as sharing the latest innovations, technology, and research that boosts profitability,” Pitstick said. “We are proud to provide year-round, actionable agronomic advice and insights that focus on improving soybean productivity and quality.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois Secretary of State settles with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Tuesday a settlement with the online used-car retailer Carvana. After an investigation from the Secretary of State Police, the state of Illinois temporarily revoked the car selling license for Carvana in May because the company was illegally issuing out of state registration permits and not […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Illinois pays off final part of pandemic unemployment debt

This article has been updated to clarify the agreement businesses have to pay back the state. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As of Monday afternoon, Illinois has no more COVID-related debts with the federal government. In November, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a bill that would eliminate the rest of the pandemic unemployment debt by using the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois says ‘HAIILNO’ to offensive vanity plates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You won’t see an Illinois license plate with SUCKER, DUCKYOU or PEEPEE on the road. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed some of the license plates his office’s Vehicle Services Department rejected. In 2022, of the 54,236 requested vanity plates, 383 were not approved because of their “tawdry, lewd or […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Illinois tax season begins today with improved filing system

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2023 Illinois tax filing season begins today, and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns with an improved system. MyTax Illinois has been improved this year to make filing taxes much easier. The electronic management system enables taxpayers to report income and claim […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Freshman senators continue Bennett’s legacy with valentines programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Central Illinois legislators are continuing a Valentine’s Day tradition. State Senators Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) and Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) need help with their Valentine’s program, continuing the work formerly done by Tom’s nephew and Paul’s friend, the late Sen. Scott Bennett. Faraci is partnering with the Vermilion County War Museum […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois Fire Service Institute hosts hundreds for Winter Fire School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – For 99 years firefighters across the Midwest gather for essential winter fire training. It helps during the coldest months, and gives them skills for the worst of situations. More than 200 men and women participated in the 19th annual Winter Fire School at the Illinois Fire Service Institute. According to Marketing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

CDC, IDPH: COVID statistics improving in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Federal and state health officials said they are seeing improvement in Illinois’ COVID-19 statistics, with the number of counties at elevated transmission levels down from last week and no increase in hospitalizations. The CDC’s latest map of COVID-19 transmission levels per county shows 28 of Ilinois’ 102 counties are at an elevated […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois adds 33 marijuana transporter licenses to growing network

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that it closed the 2022 application pool for marijuana licensing by issuing 33 transporter licenses. Transporter licensees are the ones who are approved to deliver marijuana and marijuana-infused products from growers and infusers to dispensaries. With this latest round of approved licensees, the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois celebrates Lunar New Year

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People of Central Illinois are celebrating the Lunar New Year. It’s the most significant and widely celebrated holiday in many Asian cultures, marking the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar, whose months are in moon cycles. There were no Chinese zodiac signs thousands of years ago, so the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Have you tested your home for radon?

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — We all know to check fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, but experts said there’s another test you should run in your home. January is “Radon Action Month” in Illinois. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It comes from below ground and works its way into your home. The Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy