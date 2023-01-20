Illinois ends 2022 as nation’s leading soybean producer

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to soybean production, no other state grew more than Illinois in 2022, the Illinois Soybean Association recently announced.

The ISA said that estimates from the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture are that Illinois soybean farmers raised over 677 million bushels of soybeans on 10.75 million harvested acres, an average yield of 63 bushels per acre. This was in spite of a planting season affected by a cool, wet weather that was followed by a hot, dry summer.

“I’m proud to be able to congratulate my 43,000 colleagues across the state on this announcement,” said Steve Pitstick, a Maple Park farmer and Chairman of ISA. “Illinois soybean farmers have gotten really good at making the best of whatever growing challenges confront them, making smart management decisions, and maximizing production opportunities, and 2022 was no different. We have proven once again that we know how to roll up our sleeves and put the sweat equity into producing a high-quality product and raising a record-breaking crop.”

“This announcement is more than a newsworthy headline; it represents the lineage, hard work, and contributions of 43,000 farmers,” Pitstick added. “This celebration belongs to every soy grower – and every soy family – across Illinois. Congratulations on a job well done!”

Pitstick said there are three keys to raising a record soybean crop: agronomy, domestic and global market development and local, state and national government reactions.

“ISA remains committed to helping farmers improve return on investment (ROI) by providing tools such as sharing the latest innovations, technology, and research that boosts profitability,” Pitstick said. “We are proud to provide year-round, actionable agronomic advice and insights that focus on improving soybean productivity and quality.”

