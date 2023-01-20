Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Related
thestokesnews.com
Food Lion foundation donates to East Stokes Outreach Ministry
East Stokes Outreach Ministry in Walnut Cove has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The ministry serves the eastern portion of Stokes County and assists nearly 4,500 individuals annually. Amanda Dodson, the Outreach Ministry’s director, expressed appreciation for...
thestokesnews.com
Calvary Christian School making an impact
Kindergarten students through 12th grade at Calvary Christian School in King partnered with Bearing Precious Seeds from Milford Ohio, along with volunteers from Calvary Baptist church to sort, assemble, staple, and box 112,000 copies of John and Romans. The translated scriptures will be distributed to the different tribes in Malawi East Africa. They also assembled 20,000 Spanish copies of John and Romans to be sent to missionaries in Mexico.
thestokesnews.com
East Surry students attend Rotary conference
From left are Alison Hooker, Mallory Estrada, Celia Robertson, Tamarah Inman, Karlee Bryant, Coraleigh Wells, and Taylor Bullington, all from East Surry High School. They volunteered to work at Shepherd’s House and Helping Hands during the Rotary Peace Conference held recently, then visited Mount Airy City Hall. . East...
thestokesnews.com
Elliott named Telecommunicator of the Year
Emergency Communications Director Matt Boyles presented Lindsay Elliott with the 2022 Telecommunicator of the Year and publicly recognized her at the Stokes County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. “This employee received several nominations from her peers. They expressed her positive attitude, her teamwork abilities, customer service and compassion for...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County Arts Council Announces 2023 Region #10 Artist Support Grant Winners
The Stokes County Arts Council is pleased to announce that eight recipients have been awarded Artist Support Grants for Region #10, which includes the North Carolina counties of Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Rockingham and Caswell. Artist Support Grants is a program funded by the North Carolina Arts Council to support artists...
wfmynews2.com
Dollar General robbed for the third time in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after a Saturday night robbery at Dollar General. Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Lexington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Employees told police a man entered the store and went to the counter and demanded money.
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Northeast Stokes Fire Department news from Chief Ryan Clark: NE Stokes responded to 451 calls for service in 2022. Stephen Brady was the top call runner with 275 calls responded. Member Sadhu Bott received his NC Technical Rescuer Certification. Assistant Chief John Webb received his Chief 101 certification. Our members logged a total of 307 training hours for the month of December.
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on North Dunleith Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 3:58 P.m., Officers with the WSPD investigated a shooting at the 500 block of North Dunleith Avenue. Investigators say a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man was outside when an unknown burgundy vehicle […]
38-year-old woman found safe in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Police said Frances Regina Thompson 38, was found safe. Winston-Salem police said Frances Regina Thompson was last seen on the 4700 block of Oak Ridge Drive around midnight Sunday. Thompson was last seen driving a 2001 black Chevrolet Impala with the North Carolina license plate...
Winston-Salem man arrested in Kernersville after pursuit with officers, crash, K-9 search
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit with officers and crash near I-40, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. Around 9:20 a.m., the Kernersville officers stopped a vehicle at Justice Street near East Bodenhamer Street. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was […]
thecarrollnews.com
Remains of child found in Carroll in 2022
Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were originally...
Woman last seen in Surry County missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
Davidson County woman wins $2M after stop for biscuits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Amelia Estes of Thomasville now has a whole lot of cheddar to go with those biscuits. A routine Saturday morning stop at a local Bisccuitville turned into a $2 million prize after she later stopped for a 100X The Cash ticket at a local convenience store. Estes purchased the $20 scratch-off […]
7 arrested in $2M drug-trafficking bust in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Six men and a woman were arrested in a $2 million drug-trafficking bust in Forsyth County, according to police. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force took 10 kilograms of meth, eight kilograms of Fentanyl, 4,000 Fentanyl pills, and a gun during the raid on Jan. 13.
publicradioeast.org
Owner of former Greensboro treatment center convicted of defrauding state Medicaid program
A federal jury has convicted the owner of a former Greensboro mental health and drug treatment center of medical fraud charges. Donald Booker was part of an $11 million scheme that targeted people at risk of becoming homeless. Booker owned United Youth Care Services as well as a lab for...
NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County. The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD THE...
abc45.com
Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
Man dies after aggravated assault on Larkin Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after an assault in Greensboro Sunday morning. Greensboro police said it happened on Larkin Street around 5 a.m. Police said 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little was sent to a local hospital for treatment. Little did not survive. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
Comments / 0