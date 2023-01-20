ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, NC

thestokesnews.com

Food Lion foundation donates to East Stokes Outreach Ministry

East Stokes Outreach Ministry in Walnut Cove has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The ministry serves the eastern portion of Stokes County and assists nearly 4,500 individuals annually. Amanda Dodson, the Outreach Ministry’s director, expressed appreciation for...
WALNUT COVE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Calvary Christian School making an impact

Kindergarten students through 12th grade at Calvary Christian School in King partnered with Bearing Precious Seeds from Milford Ohio, along with volunteers from Calvary Baptist church to sort, assemble, staple, and box 112,000 copies of John and Romans. The translated scriptures will be distributed to the different tribes in Malawi East Africa. They also assembled 20,000 Spanish copies of John and Romans to be sent to missionaries in Mexico.
KING, NC
thestokesnews.com

East Surry students attend Rotary conference

From left are Alison Hooker, Mallory Estrada, Celia Robertson, Tamarah Inman, Karlee Bryant, Coraleigh Wells, and Taylor Bullington, all from East Surry High School. They volunteered to work at Shepherd’s House and Helping Hands during the Rotary Peace Conference held recently, then visited Mount Airy City Hall. . East...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Elliott named Telecommunicator of the Year

Emergency Communications Director Matt Boyles presented Lindsay Elliott with the 2022 Telecommunicator of the Year and publicly recognized her at the Stokes County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. “This employee received several nominations from her peers. They expressed her positive attitude, her teamwork abilities, customer service and compassion for...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Dollar General robbed for the third time in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after a Saturday night robbery at Dollar General. Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Lexington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Employees told police a man entered the store and went to the counter and demanded money.
THOMASVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Northeast Stokes Fire Department news from Chief Ryan Clark: NE Stokes responded to 451 calls for service in 2022. Stephen Brady was the top call runner with 275 calls responded. Member Sadhu Bott received his NC Technical Rescuer Certification. Assistant Chief John Webb received his Chief 101 certification. Our members logged a total of 307 training hours for the month of December.
SANDY RIDGE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

38-year-old woman found safe in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Police said Frances Regina Thompson 38, was found safe. Winston-Salem police said Frances Regina Thompson was last seen on the 4700 block of Oak Ridge Drive around midnight Sunday. Thompson was last seen driving a 2001 black Chevrolet Impala with the North Carolina license plate...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Remains of child found in Carroll in 2022

Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were originally...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
LEXINGTON, NC
cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Davidson County woman wins $2M after stop for biscuits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Amelia Estes of Thomasville now has a whole lot of cheddar to go with those biscuits. A routine Saturday morning stop at a local Bisccuitville turned into a $2 million prize after she later stopped for a 100X The Cash ticket at a local convenience store. Estes purchased the $20 scratch-off […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County. The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD THE...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

