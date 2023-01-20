Kindergarten students through 12th grade at Calvary Christian School in King partnered with Bearing Precious Seeds from Milford Ohio, along with volunteers from Calvary Baptist church to sort, assemble, staple, and box 112,000 copies of John and Romans. The translated scriptures will be distributed to the different tribes in Malawi East Africa. They also assembled 20,000 Spanish copies of John and Romans to be sent to missionaries in Mexico.

KING, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO