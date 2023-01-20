Cadillac is expected to expand the Lyriq lineup with the introduction of a new Tech trim level, reports GM Authority (GMA). The new model, said to arrive for the 2024 model year, will slot beneath the Luxury and Sport grades. Buyers will be able to specify all three trim levels in rear- or all-wheel drive. Pricing is unknown at the moment but based on the fact that it will serve as the entry-level model, we're assuming it will arrive with a more palatable price tag.

