Driven: 2022 Audi S3 Is An Autobahn-Blaster That Blows Away The Competition
The Audi S3 is part of a niche segment for compact sport sedans in the USA, with only rivals like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and BMW M235i Gran Coupe left. The latter isn't even a four-door, showing how poorly represented the segment is due to the rise of crossovers and SUVs.
BMW Announces Updates For M4, 4 Series, 7 Series, X7, iX
BMW has announced a raft of updates for some of its most popular models, adding new paint colors and finishes, fancy headlights, more convenience, and better efficiency to selected vehicles. We start with upgrades arriving from March 2023. All versions of the 7 Series will be available with BMW Individual...
Prominent Dealer Thinks Infiniti Needs Its Own Halo Sports Car
As Infiniti continues to reinvigorate itself with fresh products like the latest QX60, an Infiniti dealer says he'd love to see the introduction of new models to boost the automaker's image. Steve Lapin, who serves as the Infiniti National Dealer Advisory Board chairman, told Automotive News that a sensible entry-level...
402-HP Lexus RZ Sport Concept Hints At High-Performance RZ F Model
Lexus has provided more details about the Lexus RZ Sport Concept, detailing a 402-horsepower powertrain that we're hopeful will make production. This isn't the first time we've seen the striking design study previewed earlier this year ahead of the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023, but it is the first time we've been given technical details.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
GM Developing All-New Small-Block V8 As Part Of $918 Million Investment For V8 And EV Production
General Motors has just announced plans to invest $918 million in four US manufacturing facilities, and $854 million of that amount is specifically earmarked to produce the sixth-generation small-block V8. The remaining $64 million will be invested in producing castings and components for EV production. The automaker did not specifically...
Tesla's Biggest Threat Hits Pause On Plans To Sell Cars In The USA
Beyond Your Dreams, more commonly known as the Chinese automotive giant BYD, was reportedly going to announce its US launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month. That announcement never happened, and now we know why. Automotive News spoke to four sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, and a US entry hasn't been ruled out entirely.
German Tuner Transforms Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Into 870-HP Supercar Killer
German tuner Vath has worked its magic on the already potent Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, creating a highly powerful sleeper with a supercar-slaying 867 horsepower. This surfeit of additional muscle comes courtesy of several engine refinements, including turbochargers, a reworked intake system, and an uprated intercooler. Aside from this, the tuner has also equipped the menacing wagon with a new exhaust system to provide a throatier V8 rumble.
Major Insurance Companies Refuse To Insure Kia and Hyundai Owners After Spate Of Thefts
Some major insurance companies have refused to issue new policies on many Kia and Hyundai models in St Louis, Missouri, following a surge in theft rates since a TikTok video went viral demonstrating how to break into and drive off in many of the brands' 2011-21 model year vehicles. Other cities, including Columbus, Ohio, are reporting similar outcomes.
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
Tesla's German Gigafactory Can't Build Enough Model Ys To Meet Demand
The inability to increase production to meet demand following price cuts is the latest problem to strike Tesla's sprawling new Berlin-area Gigafactory. Previously, the facility faced a severe labor shortage and an inadequate water supply to support an expansion. According to Reuters, German Model Y buyers who've recently placed orders...
What Will GM's All-New Small-Block V8 Power?
General Motors announced a sizeable $918 million investment in four US facilities, but the big news is an all-new sixth-generation small block V8 engine. So, where will this V8 be used?. While GM has been pushing EVs hard via brands like GMC and Chevrolet, it is following Toyota, Hyundai, and...
Manual-Swapped Ford Focus With Automatic Gear Lever Is The Ultimate Theft Deterrent
A talented mechanic in Canada has completed a manual transmission swap on a 2013 Ford Focus with the dreaded DCT gearbox. Nothing special about that, you say, but this particular vehicle retains the stock automatic gear lever, creating what is surely the greatest theft-prevention system yet. First reported by The...
Porsche Vision 357 Concept Is A Modern Day 356 Sports Car
Say hello to the Porsche Vision 357, a concept vehicle that harkens back to the legendary Porsche 356, which debuted 75 years ago in 1948. Though it's only a design study, the Vision 357 has a real powertrain from the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. That means there is a mid-mounted 4.0-liter flat-six engine delivering 493 horsepower. Porsche doesn't mention a transmission, but we suspect it uses the same seven-speed PDK as the GT4 RS. The engine is also tuned to run on e-fuels, a synthetic fuel option that has drawn interest and investment from Porsche.
Why The Ram 1500 EV Revolution Concept Has Three Row Seating
The Ram 1500 EV Revolution Concept made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, and one of the most exciting features is the three-row seating. At the time, Ram did not provide images of the third row but has since added photos of the seats and their layout in the cabin.
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
Aptera Launch Edition EV Lets You Commute For Free Using The Sun
Aptera has announced the Launch Edition of its ultra-efficient electric vehicle. The Launch Edition is the first in a series of over 40,000 orders that will make solar-driven EVs a reality. As you can tell by just looking at it, this is different from your average EV. The Launch Edition...
2024 Cadillac Lyriq To Receive More Affordable 'Tech' Trim Level
Cadillac is expected to expand the Lyriq lineup with the introduction of a new Tech trim level, reports GM Authority (GMA). The new model, said to arrive for the 2024 model year, will slot beneath the Luxury and Sport grades. Buyers will be able to specify all three trim levels in rear- or all-wheel drive. Pricing is unknown at the moment but based on the fact that it will serve as the entry-level model, we're assuming it will arrive with a more palatable price tag.
Lamborghini's 60th-Anniversary "Unexpected Activities" Could Include Special Edition Countach
In a press release about redesigning its museum for its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini talks about "a year of unexpected activities and events," which may include the reveal of a Countach 60 Anniversario. In the summer of last year, we found a trademark application by Lamborghini with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the name "60 Anniversario" and a logo to go along with it. That logo now appears at the museum.
