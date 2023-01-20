Read full article on original website
Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Guilty Plea Entered In 2016 Oak Grove Murder Case
Dequavion James pled guilty to manslaughter and other charges in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday morning as part of a plea agreement in connection to the 2016 death of a 19-year old man in Oak Grove. James, his attorney Ted Shouse and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Chief Circuit...
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville for speeding led to two drug arrests Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 25-year-old Servelia Bibbs for speeding and during the stop, they could smell the odor of marijuana. She reportedly admitted to smoking earlier and stated there may be...
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
Part of Trigg Sheriff’s Federal Lawsuit Dismissed
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
Gun Reported Stolen On Pineridge Drive
A gun was stolen out of a vehicle on Pineridge Drive in Hopkinsville sometime between January 16th and Monday. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol was taken out of the unsecured vehicle without the owner’s consent. The gun is valued at $600 and no arrest...
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A man was charged with assaulting two Oak Grove Police officers after a traffic stop on Artic Avenue in Oak Grove Sunday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 19-year-old Aljeric Farley for speeding and he stopped at an address on Artic Avenue and claimed it was his girlfriend’s house but no one at the home knew him.
Princeton Man Sentenced On Federal Meth Trafficking And Firearms Charges
A Princeton man was sentenced Monday to 8 years and 9 months in federal prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, 58-year old Rodney Ware possessed with the intent to distribute 15.51 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine in Todd County on August 8, 2020. Ware also reportedly possessed a high-standard 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun after having previously been convicted of felony offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while armed, and tampering with physical evidence. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky says Ware was also sentenced for violating the National Firearms Act for possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment
Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
Second Man Dies After Guthrie Explosion
A second man died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Monday after an explosion at a Guthrie business Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says 21-year-old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennesse, who was driving a truck for Onsite Environmental died at the hospital from his injuries. The explosion occurred Wednesday afternoon...
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
Two Rail Cars Overturn In Pembroke
Two rail cars overturned near Main Street in Pembroke after a brake problem Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say two cars being stored in the area had a brake issue and the derailer kept them off the main track near the intersection of Main Street in Pembroke. No roadways...
Signup Underway For Spring Sports At Hopkinsville YMCA
Although Spring is still a few weeks away, the Hopkinsville YMCA is already taking signups for several sports that will begin in March. YMCA’s Amanda Crutchfield says participants began signing up after the new year rolled around. Crutchfield says the signups will continue for at least the next month.
Community Medical Clinic Offering Gift Cards To Encourage Vaccinations
Community Medical Clinic in Hopkinsville, Princeton and Oak Grove is offering $20 Gift Cards in an effort to raise vaccination rates. According to a news release, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid-managed care plans in the Commonwealth has donated several hundred $20 gift cards to the three Community Medical Clinics. Officials indicate the clinics will give $20 Mastercard gift cards — while supplies last — to anyone who receives a vaccine or booster of any kind. The gift cards are limited to one card per person. Some of the vaccines include Flu, Pneumonia, COVID-19, and HPV. Those interested are encouraged to call their closest Community Medical Clinic location to schedule an appointment.
Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County
Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment. In her report, CCHD Maternal & Child Health Coordinator Tarasha Morrow confirmed that a recent death in the county — a four-month-old infant — occurred this month due to a failed co-sleeping measure.
Christian County Ag Expo Center Adding Tourism Dollars
The Christian County Agriculture Expo center located behind the Cooperative Extension Office is kicking off another busy year of events that are adding to the area’s economy. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says one of the events recently hosted was a mule auction that resulted in some...
HCC HopFame Application Deadline March 1
Prospective students have just over a month to complete applications for HopFAME and Hopkinsville Community College. Employee Engagement Liaison, Mary Rachel Leach says they hosted an open house Tuesday night for prospective students. The program focuses on connecting students with future employers when they are in school. The hands-on training...
