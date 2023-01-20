ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC has had a snowless winter so far, but is still at risk for a crippling late-season storm

There’s something magical about walking through the streets of New York City while snow falls. As we move into the middle of winter and approach Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, millions in the Big Apple and along the I-95 corridor wonder, “Where’s the snow?”

Aside from an Arctic blast in December, temperatures have mainly been above average, while precipitation has been below average across the Northeast.

New York City doesn’t have any snow in the forecast for the foreseeable future, but major late-season winter storms and blizzards have pounded the region in years past.

New York City’s lack of snow – so far

As of Jan. 20, it’s been 318 days since the last measurable snowfall in New York City.

The Big Apple received 0.4 inches of snow on March 9, 2022. Since then, the city has seen a snow drought.

In order for snowfall to be called measurable, at least one-tenth of an inch needs to fall. While New York City saw some flurries last weekend, it wasn’t nearly enough to be considered measurable.

Late-season winter storms have paralyzed New York City previously

So, while many New Yorkers are patiently waiting for the first measurable snowfall of the season, the FOX Forecast Center looked back at previous late-season winter storms that have significantly impacted the city.

The highest was just two years ago when more than 17 inches of snow fell across the city between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, 2021.

Nearly three years before that, a snowstorm blanketed New York City with more than 8 inches of snow between March 21 and 22.

Those totals are high, but the snowstorm with the highest snow measurement during a late-season storm was in 2006, when more than 2 feet of snow fell on Feb. 12.

We have to go all the way back to March 13, 1888, to see the next-highest snow total. On that date, New York City recorded 16.5 inches of snow.

And we’re rapidly approaching the 50-year-old record for New York City’s latest measurable snowfall.

That occurred on Jan. 29, 1973.

Will 2023 break that record? Be sure to download the free FOX Weather app to track any potential snow as we get closer to that date.

