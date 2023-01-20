ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KEEL Radio

Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief

On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktoy1047.com

Wreck at 220 mile marker injures truck driver

A pair of semi-trucks wrecked on the interstate leaving one of them overturned. Texarkana police and Red River Wrecker worked the scene. One of the drivers was injured and treated at a local hospital. The Second Annual James Black’s Bowie Heritage Festival will be held April 21 and 22 in...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

The Mental Health Impact of Mass Shootings

In just a span of a weekend, we've seen back-to- back mass shootings, including here in Louisiana. In just a span of a weekend, we've seen back-to- back mass shootings, including here in Louisiana. Smart ways to spend your tax refund money wisely. A financial expert in Shreveport says you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
onlyinark.com

Spotlight on Arkansas Communities: Texarkana

Is it an Arkansas city? Is it in Texas? The answer is both. Texarkana is a unique city that straddles the state lines of Arkansas and Texas. Throw in nearby Louisiana, and you have the name of a city with two mayors, two city councils, and a lot of shared history.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Bossier art show gives students chance to exhibit creativity

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students are showcasing their creativity in the Bossier Parish Student Art Show!. The show features art from students in 1st-12th grade. The art council says some of the pieces took up to a month to create, using different mediums like painting, markers and crayons. Attendees...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KLTV

Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Jefferson High School student was found in possession of a .22 pistol in his backpack during a search of the school for vapes on Thursday. According to Superintendent Michael Walker, the student had no intent to use the gun. Instead, he was found to be homeless, living in vacant structures, and had the gun for self protection. Walker said the gun was in very poor condition.
JEFFERSON, TX
txktoday.com

Vet & Staff Injured When Man Fleeing Cops Crashes Into Wisdom Clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas–A veterinarian and five other staff were reportedly hurt when a man slammed his car into a surgery room at Wisdom Animal Clinic while allegedly fleeing from a Texas trooper earlier this month. Joshua Ellis Sutton, 31, is facing a long list of felony charges, including six counts...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Shreveport man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Nicholas Ellis, 21, after responding Monday afternoon to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Ellis is accused of shooting in the direction of another person during a domestic dispute, Prator said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Keithville man named after fatal crash

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named a man who died in a wreck just after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. Russell Hays, 56, was driving west on the Keithville-Keatchie Road when he veered off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEITHVILLE, LA
Eagle 106.3

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant

Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
hopeprescott.com

Hope police log

On January 18, 2023 at approximately 6:47pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Keyontai Harris, 21, of Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was arrested and charged with theft of property by. employee/embezzlement. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was taken...
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts

According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX

