Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Guilty Plea Entered In 2016 Oak Grove Murder Case
Dequavion James pled guilty to manslaughter and other charges in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday morning as part of a plea agreement in connection to the 2016 death of a 19-year old man in Oak Grove. James, his attorney Ted Shouse and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Chief Circuit...
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville for speeding led to two drug arrests Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 25-year-old Servelia Bibbs for speeding and during the stop, they could smell the odor of marijuana. She reportedly admitted to smoking earlier and stated there may be...
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
24 (N) Aaron Acree Civil Case update
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing
A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
Eddyville Man Charged With Assaulting Deputies And Resisting Arrest
An Eddyville man was charged with assaulting deputies and resisting arrest after the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department was called to a disturbance early Sunday morning. Sheriff Brent White says Deputies David Carroll and Joe Witherspoon responded to a residence on Linden Avenue in Eddyville shortly before 1:00 a.m. where an investigation determined 42-year old Aaron Andrews was intoxicated and had reportedly assaulted a female.
Gun Reported Stolen On Pineridge Drive
A gun was stolen out of a vehicle on Pineridge Drive in Hopkinsville sometime between January 16th and Monday. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol was taken out of the unsecured vehicle without the owner’s consent. The gun is valued at $600 and no arrest...
Fugitive Arrested In Lyon County
A welfare check in Lyon County last week led to the arrest of a North Carolina man who was wanted on a theft-related warrant. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams conducted the welfare check on Gum Street in Kuttawa around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, January 18. During their investigation,...
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A man was charged with assaulting two Oak Grove Police officers after a traffic stop on Artic Avenue in Oak Grove Sunday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 19-year-old Aljeric Farley for speeding and he stopped at an address on Artic Avenue and claimed it was his girlfriend’s house but no one at the home knew him.
Princeton Man Sentenced On Federal Meth Trafficking And Firearms Charges
A Princeton man was sentenced Monday to 8 years and 9 months in federal prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, 58-year old Rodney Ware possessed with the intent to distribute 15.51 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine in Todd County on August 8, 2020. Ware also reportedly possessed a high-standard 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun after having previously been convicted of felony offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while armed, and tampering with physical evidence. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky says Ware was also sentenced for violating the National Firearms Act for possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Christian County Veterans Treatment Court Graduates Two
Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, only a handful can say they’re able to support and staff a Veterans Treatment Court — Jefferson. Fayette. Hardin. Boone. Campbell. Kenton. And Christian. Designed to assist active military personnel and branch retirees, the program helps those who have become involved in a...
Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment
Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
Second Man Dies After Guthrie Explosion
A second man died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Monday after an explosion at a Guthrie business Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says 21-year-old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennesse, who was driving a truck for Onsite Environmental died at the hospital from his injuries. The explosion occurred Wednesday afternoon...
Barbara Kenady, 79, of Hopkinsville
A celebration will be held at a later date for 79-year-old Barbara Gilford Kenady, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kimberly Kern Braboy, 50, of Hopkinsville
A memorial service will be held at a later time for 50-year-old Kimberly Mechelle Kern Braboy of Hopkinsville. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Betti Gösswein Block, 84, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 84 year-old Betti Gösswein Block of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, January 26, at 1:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
