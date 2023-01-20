ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Qualifying for Covington primary races begin Wednesday, Mayor up for reelection

Covington Mayor Mark Johnson signed up Wednesday morning for a second term in office as qualifying opened for the city's mayor and City Council elections. Qualifying closes Friday. The elections are March 25. Several incumbent City Council members, including at large members, Larry Rolling and Rick Smith, also qualfied Wednesday...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Posse Scholarships, STEM grant and other schools news

NOCCA: The Posse Foundation has chosen three students from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts for four-year tuition-free scholarships. The Posse scholars from NOCCA are Lillian Foster of Mandeville and Amiri Hardy and Vince Williams of New Orleans. Foster, who studies drama at NOCCA, will attend Tulane University. Hardy, classical instrumental music, will attend Texas A&M. Williams, musical theater, will attend Illinois Wesleyan University.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police investigating Lower 9th Ward homicide

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward. A male victim was shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4:02 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he died. No other information was immediately available. Times-Picayune graphic....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

DA Jason Williams asks residents to join fight against crime with cameras

District Attorney Jason Williams made a pitch Tuesday for more home and business surveillance cameras in New Orleans, saying a recent arrest shows how video recordings help law enforcers catch suspected criminals and strengthen prosecutions. “This technology is a game changer,” Williams said. “Please invest in security cameras. They have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying

New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season

In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans police officers reassigned while under investigation

The New Orleans Police Department has reassigned two officers to desk duty while investigating whether they violated agency policy, the department said Wednesday. Homicide detective Brittany Kimbrough and Sgt. Dylen Plazon are both under suspicion for associating with felons, which is prohibited by Police Department rules, a source with knowledge of the investigation said. The Police Department termed the inquiry a "criminal investigation" but would not specify what crime might have been committed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

