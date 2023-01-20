Effective: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO At 415 PM MST, an area of heavy snow was located 6 miles south of Burlington, moving south at 30 mph. This area of heavy snow will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne and southeastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 435 and 439. Highway 385 near mile marker 164, and between mile markers 167 and 186. Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO