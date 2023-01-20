Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Season 1 ‘Baby Tate’ Photo + the Difference Is Incredible [Picture]
Yellowstone actor Brecken Merrill turned to social media to share a throwback photo of himself on the set during Season 1 in 2018, and fans couldn't believe how much he's grown and changed in the years since. The now 14-year-old actor plays Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, and he has most...
‘Yellowstone': Grading Season 5 So Far [Dutton Rules Podcast]
Half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is behind us. Is it any good?. That's the focus of this week's episode of the Dutton Rules Podcast. Taste of Country's Sterling Whitaker joins host Adison Haager and Billy Dukes to talk about a season full of fights and surprises, plus one shocking "I love you." If nothing else, we can all agree that the latest batch of Yellowstone eps have been emotional.
Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? Here’s Why Season 5 Could Be His Last
Rumors have been swirling that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner might be leaving the show after Season 5, but is there any substance to them? Read on while we lay out the argument that this could, in fact, be his final year playing the iconic role of John Dutton. Why Would...
