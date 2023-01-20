Effective: 2023-01-25 18:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures have generally warmed above freezing across the area. Lingering rain showers are likely this evening. The wind will increase tonight into Thursday with gusts of 30-40 mph possible.

CAMERON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO