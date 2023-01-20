Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber sells his music catalog
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his publishing and artist royalties from his song catalog, adding himself to a growing list of pop stars who have inked rights deals. Bieber sold his catalog to Hipgnosis, the music rights investment company announced Tuesday. "Justin is truly a once in a...
Ana de Armas, Brian Tyree Henry and Michelle Yeoh among first-time Oscar nominees who rule acting races
The faces may look familiar, but the nominations are brand new. When the nominations were announced Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards, there were 16 first-time nominees across the four major acting categories: Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh.
Kristen Bell Takes Fans Along to Test Out 'Cold Plunging' Trend
Now she knows how Anna and Elsa must've felt trying to save the kingdom from freezing over.
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey says a second season is likely
Just two episodes of HBO's "The Last of Us" have aired so far. But it has become so popular in only two weeks that one of its stars, Bella Ramsey, already thinks a second season of the show is "likely." "If people keep watching the show then it's down to...
Zoe Saldaña sets box office record
Zoe Saldaña is officially other worldly when it comes to picking profitable projects. With her latest, "Avatar: The Way of Water," crossed the $2 billion mark at the box office, making Saldaña the first actor to appear in four films that have achieved that distinction. The other three...
Shailene Woodley opens up about Aaron Rodgers relationship
Shailene Woodley says she had a tough time filming last year because of what she was going through personally. In a recently published interview with "Porter," the actress talked about her experience working on "Three Women," the Showtime adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's New York Times bestselling study of the sex lives of women in the US.
