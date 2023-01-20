Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Season 1 ‘Baby Tate’ Photo + the Difference Is Incredible [Picture]
Yellowstone actor Brecken Merrill turned to social media to share a throwback photo of himself on the set during Season 1 in 2018, and fans couldn't believe how much he's grown and changed in the years since. The now 14-year-old actor plays Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, and he has most...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? Here’s Why Season 5 Could Be His Last
Rumors have been swirling that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner might be leaving the show after Season 5, but is there any substance to them? Read on while we lay out the argument that this could, in fact, be his final year playing the iconic role of John Dutton. Why Would...
‘Yellowstone': Grading Season 5 So Far [Dutton Rules Podcast]
Half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is behind us. Is it any good?. That's the focus of this week's episode of the Dutton Rules Podcast. Taste of Country's Sterling Whitaker joins host Adison Haager and Billy Dukes to talk about a season full of fights and surprises, plus one shocking "I love you." If nothing else, we can all agree that the latest batch of Yellowstone eps have been emotional.
Affleck and Damon Reteam For Movie About the Origin of Air Jordans
The latest chapter of the ongoing partnership between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: A movie about the creation of the original Air Jordan sneakers. The film, titled AIR, will be released in theaters later this spring by Amazon Studios. It’s the first film from Affleck and Damon’s new production company, Artists Equity, which they launched late last year. It’s also the first time Affleck has directed Damon in a film, although the two have obviously collaborated numerous times on the past both on and off screen.
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0