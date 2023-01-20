The latest chapter of the ongoing partnership between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: A movie about the creation of the original Air Jordan sneakers. The film, titled AIR, will be released in theaters later this spring by Amazon Studios. It’s the first film from Affleck and Damon’s new production company, Artists Equity, which they launched late last year. It’s also the first time Affleck has directed Damon in a film, although the two have obviously collaborated numerous times on the past both on and off screen.

2 DAYS AGO