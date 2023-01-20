Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
Washingtonian.com
George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname
George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
Washingtonian.com
100 Very Best Restaurants: #22 – 2Fifty
When Fernando González and wife Debby Portillo moved from El Salvador in 2019, they knew what Washington didn’t really need—another pupusa spot—and what it did: good barbecue. Specifically: wood-smoked, Texas-style meats (here served with “a taste of the tropics”), González’s passion. The duo are now turning out the best ’cue in the area at their Riverdale Park home base and Union Market stall—thanks to an obsession with supreme-quality beef from Creekstone and Snake River Farms and to González’s masterful smoking skills. Dig into American Wagyu brisket, snappy housemade cheddar sausages, luscious pulled pork, and crave-inducing sides like Tajín-spiced green beans. Go on Sunday, when brisket-stuffed pupusas might just be the best special in town. Inexpensive.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 1/23-1/29: Alexandria Restaurant Week, Lunar New Year, and Architecture and Design Film Festival
Taste specialty menu items during Alexandria Restaurant Week, or grab an all-access pass to a local film festival to add to a week of fun. Alexandria Restaurant Week. Did you have a good time chowing down during DC Restaurant Week? (Some DC restaurants have extended their Restaurant Week deals.) Now, it’s Virginia’s turn to show off their restaurant specials. All weeklong you can dine in or out at nearly 80 restaurants offering a selection of prix-fixe menus during Alexandria Restaurant Week. Some of the highlights include mussels at Augie’s Mussel House, steak frites at Bastille Brasserie and Bar, elegant comfort fare and Hummingbird, and crabcakes at Clyde’s at Mark Center (Mon-Sun, $25+, Alexandria).
Washingtonian.com
Up Your Love Game With These Valentine’s Day Hotel Specials
If you’re looking to add a special romantic something to your Valentine’s Day plans—or just looking to really get yourself and your significant other out of the house—then you’re in luck. Washington hotels are offering special deals and packages that include everything from aphrodisiac standbys like champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries to more unique features such as private tours of the monuments and amenities for your pets. Late check out is just the beginning!
Washingtonian.com
DC Chefs Raising Funds After Lunar New Year Shooting
Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate had already planned a special Lunar New Year dinner at Wharf restaurant Moon Rabbit on Sunday, January 29. Then news came of the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park, California, which left 10 people dead. The DC-based organization, which supports Asian American Pacific Islander causes through culinary connections, sprang into action.
Comments / 0