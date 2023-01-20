ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

WATCH: Crash cleared after snarling traffic on I-71 South in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE , Ohio (WJW) — A crash along Interstate 71 South in Strongsville that delayed traffic for up to about 40 minutes has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation .

'He was saying goodbye': Local victims in New York plane crash identified

Traffic was backed up from mile markers 238 to 234, the department Thursday afternoon, as the two left lanes along I-71 South past Bagley Road were blocked.

