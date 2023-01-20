HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A $1.44 million dollar grant from the Department of Labor was recently awarded to Hazard Community and Technical College for its HCTC Works! program. ”It benefits the students because in high school, in those four years with everything that the student needs to do in high school, it is very hard for them to really prepare and explore the career paths that are out there,” said Keila Miller with HCTC.

HAZARD, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO