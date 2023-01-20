Read full article on original website
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second location for high ground homes in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following his stop in Pike County Tuesday Morning, Governor Andy Beshear also made a stop in Perry County as part of his administration’s efforts to rebuild following last July’s deadly flooding. The 50-acre building site is close to schools, stores and Hazard ARH...
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $8 million in Perry County infrastructure improvements
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In addition to announcing a new location for higher ground homes in Perry County Tuesday, the Governor also announced more than $8 million in improvements to clean water access and money going toward non-profits in the county. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear...
Beshear: 2 Kentucky counties receiving funds for clean water projects
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million and Perry County received more than $8 million to expand access to clean water and support area nonprofits, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million to expand...
Second ‘higher ground’ site for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities is near Hazard
Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a second site on higher ground in flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky — this time near Hazard — where plans call for initially building about 150 houses. The project would be partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund in partnership with local nonprofit builders, says a release from […] The post Second ‘higher ground’ site for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities is near Hazard appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
New GattiTown location coming to Hazard
As the rebuilding process continues in eastern Kentucky after last summer's historic floods, there's another project aimed at boosting entertainment options for folks in Perry County.
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 18 and returned 40 felony indictments and one felony information. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Fiscal Court and community are mourning the death of Clark “Sparky” Middleton. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced Middleton’s death Tuesday on Facebook. Middleton was 56. Middleton served as Magistrate of District No. 1 which covers areas like Coxton,...
2023 Appy Award finalists announced
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The votes are in and the nominees have been named for one of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest awards shows. On Monday, the finalists for all the categories from the 2023 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, also known as the Appys, were announced during a live stream at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
Ky. community and technical college receives $1.44 million grant
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A $1.44 million dollar grant from the Department of Labor was recently awarded to Hazard Community and Technical College for its HCTC Works! program. ”It benefits the students because in high school, in those four years with everything that the student needs to do in high school, it is very hard for them to really prepare and explore the career paths that are out there,” said Keila Miller with HCTC.
RICE TO REPLACE PRESTON ON LAWRENCE CO. BOE, FLETCHER SAYS
LOUISA, KY. — The vacant seat on the Lawrence County, Ky. Board of Education will be filled by Susie Rice, a Louisa resident entering her first stint in local politics. If the Board approves, she will serve the remainder of the term. School chief Dr. Rob Fletcher said today...
Non-profit finishes first home within for flood survivor
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood that impacted much of the region, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been working to build homes for flood survivors; recently completing the first home within this project. Flood survivor Sherry Mullins of Breathitt County will soon be moving...
One person dead after jumping into Levisa Fork
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday to help Kentucky State Police. Officials said someone ran from police and jumped into the Levisa Fork behind Long John Silver’s in Pikeville. Witnesses said the person went underwater and never came to the surface. First...
Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
‘Pike’s Ride’ puts community in driver’s seat, moving focus of area healthcare
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Health Department is working with the community to find the area’s most pressing healthcare concerns. “To formulate a community health improvement plan, this process occurs every five years,” said Public Health Director Tammy Riley. The initiative included two community meetings and...
FEMA approves reimbursement to EKY school district
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA approved more than $1.6 million in federal funding to the Knott County Board of Education. The money is a reimbursement for the district’s response to the flood. The funding is for emergency cleaning, mold and flood remediation that happened between Aug. 2 and...
