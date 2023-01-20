ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley City Council meeting agenda announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 5 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Common Council set to take place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 6:30 pm.

The agenda for Tuesday’s session as released by the City of Beckley can be seen below.

  1. Call meeting to order.
  1. Old Business
  1. New Business
  1. Adjournment.

The regular Council Meeting for the City of Beckley scheduled for January 24, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. will be held in Council Chambers. The public may join the meeting in Council Chambers by observing social distancing. The public may also join the meeting by computer or phone using the web link or phone number provided on the City’s web page or Facebook page the day of the Council meeting.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for Raleigh County can be found here.

Lootpress

Lootpress

