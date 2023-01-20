ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada National Security Site expands paid summer internship program

Building off the success of what they say is the largest-ever student internship experience, the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is expanding the program for summer 2023 and is looking for applicants. Paid internships in business, engineering, science, information technology, and technology are available. Students will get hands-on experience working...
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather...
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Nevada Health Link Enrolls Over 96,000 Nevadans During Open Enrollment

Nevada Health Link is says that 96,379 Nevadans have enrolled in qualified, affordable health insurance plans during this year’s Open Enrollment Period (OEP), which ran from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023. Of the over 96,000 Nevadans who enrolled in health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, 18,117 were new...
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
Democrats Respond to State of the State Address

The Nevada State Assembly's Speaker-elect Steve Yeager responded to Governor Lombardo's State of the State address. Other issues that were discussed included public safety, public health funding, restoring faith in the state's election process and suspending the state gas tax.
Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran

The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
Nevada State Fire Marshal Arrests Arson Suspect in Wells

A man from Wells was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Arson after an investigation by the Nevada State Fire Marshal. On January 17, 2023, the Nevada State Fire Marshal was requested by the Wells Volunteer Fire Department to investigate a residential fire that occurred in Wells in the area of Shoshone Avenue.
