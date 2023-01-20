Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Governor Lombardo focuses on budget, education and election integrity in first State of the State Address
Joe Lombardo gave his first State of the State address as Nevada Governor in Carson City Monday night. In his speech, Governor Lombardo focused on key issues that he hopes he can accomplish while in office which includes lowering the tax burden on Nevada families and businesses. "As I said...
2news.com
Nevada National Security Site expands paid summer internship program
Building off the success of what they say is the largest-ever student internship experience, the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is expanding the program for summer 2023 and is looking for applicants. Paid internships in business, engineering, science, information technology, and technology are available. Students will get hands-on experience working...
2news.com
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather...
2news.com
Giga Nevada Battery and Semi Manufacturing Update
We will be investing $3.6 B more to continue growing Gigafactory Nevada. Includes 3,000 new team members and 2 new factories: a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory and our first high-volume Semi factory.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
2news.com
Nevada Health Link Enrolls Over 96,000 Nevadans During Open Enrollment
Nevada Health Link is says that 96,379 Nevadans have enrolled in qualified, affordable health insurance plans during this year’s Open Enrollment Period (OEP), which ran from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023. Of the over 96,000 Nevadans who enrolled in health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, 18,117 were new...
2news.com
Treasurer Conine signs onto letter to Speaker McCarthy urging immediate action on debt limit
Today, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine signed onto a letter to U.S. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urging the House of Representatives to increase the federal debt limit immediately to avoid disastrous economic consequences for Nevada’s economy. Treasurer Conine was joined by 12 other State Treasurers and the Comptroller for New...
2news.com
Gov. Lombardo proposes scale back on mail-in voting: Dems say it's a "non-starter"
During the midterm elections last November, mail-in ballots were a hot topic for debate, especially since Nevada was among the last states to have election results finalized. But, during his state of the state speech last night, Governor Joe Lombardo proposed his plans to change that. Governor Lombardo presented his...
2news.com
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
2news.com
Democrats Respond to State of the State Address
The Nevada State Assembly's Speaker-elect Steve Yeager responded to Governor Lombardo's State of the State address. Other issues that were discussed included public safety, public health funding, restoring faith in the state's election process and suspending the state gas tax.
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran
The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
2news.com
Nevada State Fire Marshal Arrests Arson Suspect in Wells
A man from Wells was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Arson after an investigation by the Nevada State Fire Marshal. On January 17, 2023, the Nevada State Fire Marshal was requested by the Wells Volunteer Fire Department to investigate a residential fire that occurred in Wells in the area of Shoshone Avenue.
2news.com
CNN reporter shows catastrophic damage right after tornado hit
Emergency responders in the Houston area are responding to reports of damage and stranded motorists after a possible tornado moved through the area. CNN's Rosa Flores is on the scene in Texas.
Comments / 0