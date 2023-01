MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An exciting new habitat is coming to Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach. An all-new Sloth Valley habitat will allow guests to come face-to-face with two-toed sloths and learn about the slow-moving species, according to a release. Guests will also be able to stop by four...

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO