Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Parkway is driven daily by thousands of Central Oregonians, as well as many travelers and visitors, and they can see how the roadway looks and what sometimes clutters the roadsides -- trash.

A Bend woman reached out to NewsChannel 21 this week about trash building up on city streets, especially along the north end of the parkway. She said she has called officials and yet still has "not seen anyone cleaning up the abundance of trash that continues to collect."

"It's disgusting to drive along that part of the road," she wrote.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says it takes such complaints seriously and does tackle the chore on at least a weekly basis, while welcoming public input.

"We do have crews out there at least once a week cleaning up the litter, and we look for help from the public," ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey said Friday.

"In the summertime, we especially utilize the (Deschutes County) sheriff's inmate crews to help us remove trash off of the highway," she added.

"We have a program at ODOT called ask ODOT , where people can reach out via phone or email and any of those questions or concerns get routed to us," Davey said. "We respond within a couple of business days, so that's usually how we hear from the public."

Kelsey McGee spoke with Davey to find out more about when the cleanups happen and if they get many complaints. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

