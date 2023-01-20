Read full article on original website
SIU’s Valentine’s Day Craft Sale invites public, vendors
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Valentine’s Day Craft Sale at Southern Illinois University Carbondale offers a great opportunity to find a special gift for your loved ones or yourself. The popular event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14, in the Art Gallery, located on the...
WSIU Almanac 1.25.23
On Saturday, February 4, Marion Carnegie Library will host Take Your Child to the Library Day from 10 am to 4 pm. Parents and families are encouraged to bring their children to MCL – located at 206 S Market Street in Marion – to celebrate the event with a special Builder’s Club session and commemorative bookmarks.
SIU celebrating Black History Month in February with guest speakers and more
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Black History Month commemoration in February will feature a wide variety of events, including special guest speakers and an impactful trip for students. This year’s theme is “Power of Black Resilience,” and most events are free and open to the public.
WSIU Almanac 1.24.23
Carbondale Public Library hosts an Adult Creative Writing Workshop on the first Thursday of each month from 5:30-7pm. Join the fiction writing group for adults of all ages for craft discussions, writing prompts, and feedback on stories. Any genre of fiction and all experience levels are welcome. Feel free to bring a page to read aloud. Registration is not required. See their website for more information. https://carbondalepubliclibrary.org/event/adult-fiction-writers-workshop-2-2/2023-01-05/
Cancellations, closures, and delays (1/25/2023)
Carbondale Community High School District 165: CLOSED. *UPDATED: John A Logan College: Campuses CLOSED - All Classes Remote. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southeastern Illinois College: CLOSED. Southeast Missouri State University: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Businesses & Organizations:. Franklin-Williamson...
This Old-Time General Store is Home to the Best Bakery in Kentucky
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but lets be serious, there's nothing better than an good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
Snowfall totals ranged from 1 to more than 9 inches across the region
Snowfall totals varied widely across the region following the winter storm that moved through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Paducah reports the heaviest snow fell in the Missouri Ozarks and extreme southwestern Illinois. Ellsinore, Missouri measured 9.4 inches, Marble Hill, Missouri checked in with 7.5...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Cape Girardeau Corner Grocery Store feeling impacts of egg shortage, inflation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With egg prices approaching or even eclipsing $4 per dozen throughout the country, consumers and sellers are feeling the pinch. Things have gotten so tough that places like the Corner Grocery Store in downtown Cape Girardeau have had to stop selling eggs. Robert Gentry...
Cape Girardeau police respond to reports of firearm inside Walmart
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to reports of a male with a firearm entering a Walmart on 3439 William St. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Cape police Facebook page stated the police on scene searched the man’s vehicle. “Officers arrived and located the vehicle that was reported and...
Two arrested after shots fired at Marion hotel
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were arrested after gunfire at a Marion hotel. It happened Thursday, January 19, at the Quality Inn on West Main Street. Marion Police say James Pifer, 33, fired a shot from his hotel room window. No injuries were reported. Pifer, along with a...
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
Death investigation underway in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — State and local police are investigating a death in Carbondale. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Police say they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue where they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. The man’s identity is not being released pending family notification.
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger. According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger. They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the...
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
Man charged in connection with Cape Girardeau county vehicle thefts
Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges
A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
