Quad Cities Community Foundation Grants $300,000 for Reducing Gun Violence
Left to right: Kelly Thompson, Tee LeShoure, Dwayne Hodges, Nicole Cisne Durbin, Chief Jeffrey Bladel, Mayor Mike Matson, Sarah Ott, and Sue Hafkemeyer. BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — Dwayne Hodges (below) still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand-in-hand with the Davenport Police Department and non-profit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community. “I want to be a voice to those who have had adversity come into their lives,” said Hodges, who is a community organizer, a certified substance-abuse counselor, and a pastor. “Being someone with reach in the community and a personal backstory helps me help others look at life from a different perspective.”
"Birth of the Computer" Explores QC Ties to Inventor John Atanasoff
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (January 24, 2023) — Augustana College will host the “Birth of the Computer: The John Atanasoff Story” event at 6PM, February 23, in Wallenberg Hall, inside the Denkmann Memorial Building. The event, sponsored by the college and the Davenport and Rock Island public libraries,...
Megan Eilers of Bettendorf, Iowa, Named to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's Fall 2022 Dean's List
EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN (January 23, 2023) — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,783 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride. Students from your area who were named to the Dean's List...
Quad City Arts Presents the Smith-Moyer-Bowden Art Exhibit at Quad Cities National Airport
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 23, 2023) — From January 4-February 28, 2023, Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport at Quad Cities International Airport (2200 69th Ave, Moline, Illinois) presents mixed media paintings by Corrine Smith of Rock Island, acrylic paintings by James Eli Bowden of Peotone, Illinois, and steel sculpture by Matt Moyer of Columbia, Missouri.
QC Storm, UnityPoint Health Trinity Will Host Fourth Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting at Vibrant Arena
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 23, 2023) — Next Monday, January 30, the Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the Fourth Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9AM and 7PM to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3 and February 4 games.
Broken Box Mime Theater, February 7 through 9
Thursday, February 9, 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 6 p.m. DeWitt Community Library, 917 Fifth Avenue, DeWitt IA. Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m. Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Boulevard, Clinton IA. Performing a rich, funny, and astonishing blend of stagecraft and silent slapstick, the gifted clowns of New York's nationally...
Byron “BK” Davis & the Invisible Secret Band, February 5
With his latest album Invisible Secret delivering what One Nation News deemed "lush, Latin inflected works that reflect jazz through a prism of salsa, beloved Steinway Artist and Quad Cities native Byron "BK" Davis will join his Invisible Secret band for a December 5 afternoon concert at Common Chord's Redstone Room, the Davenport venue treating audiences to the musical gifts of a master pianist who boasts more than four decades of professional accomplishments.
Now Playing: Friday, January 27, through Thursday, February 2
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) 80 for Brady: Sneak Previews (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX: Saturday, Januaryt 28, through Wednesday, February 1) - IMDb listing. Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 +...
Intocable, February 5
Sunday, February 5, 7 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. With their remarkable accomplishments including two Grammy Awards, a Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award, and 20 top-10 hits on Billboard's Latin singles charts, the Norteño and Tejano musicians of Intocable headline a February 5 concert event at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, the hugely popular group having released no fewer than two dozen albums since their debut more than three decades ago.
