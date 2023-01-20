ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Gas prices up 17 cents in one week in North Carolina, drivers frustrated by increase

By Deana Harley
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jn5Fr_0kLnWlLu00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A rise in oil prices over the last week has caused gas prices in the Raleigh area, and throughout North Carolina, to rise.

“It’s pretty ridiculous,” Dorez Wynn, one driver, said.

“[I’m] upset, it’s too much money to spend on gas,” another driver, Nick Ostendorff, said.

From Thursday to Friday, AAA Carolinas says fuel prices rose more than two cents overnight, bringing the average price per gallon in North Carolina to $3.28. That’s 17 cents up from one week ago, and 35 cents up from one month ago.

Some drivers are taking it in stride.

“I have to get to work, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Ostendorff said.

But other drivers we spoke with say the jump in price is making them spend less time behind the wheel.

“A lot of times, you try to prevent as much movement as you can because gas runs out really quickly depending on what kind of car you have,” Wynn said.

AAA Carolinas says the price hike is due to oil prices rising over the last week, and oil accounts for at least half of what you pay at the pump. That means there’s no telling when or if the prices could go back down, and that has some drivers taking a look at their household budgets.

“I had to make some substitutions or sacrifices to get places, definitely,” Ostendorff said.

“You have to change your budget in some way, you have to change it where, you know, you can have some money for gas and sometimes the points, but then once it starts going up again, you have to switch things back over then and figure out how you’re going to get your finances together,” Wynn added.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
Queen City News

New photos reveal damage after North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into parked car, left scene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — New photos show the scene after a hit-and-run crash that led to Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood facing multiple charges. The photos were shared by Chris Valverde, whose car Wood is charged with hitting. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as […]
RALEIGH, NC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
WITN

Unclaimed NCCash check helps North Carolina sheriffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association was the recipient of some good news today from State Treasurer Dale Folwell and his staff in the Unclaimed Property Division. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check from the NCCash Program to the Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSPA 7News

Emergency benefits ending for almost a million NC families

(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel… […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

COVID-19 in NC: Cases, hospital admissions keep dropping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another week of big drops in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 numbers. New cases were down 15 percent, hospital admissions fell by 18 percent and there were roughly half as many COVID particles in the state’s wastewater during the week of Jan. 15-21 than there were the week before, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

NCDOT announces temporary overnight road closures between Complete 540 and N.C. 55

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced overnight road closures for areas in the southern portion of the Complete 540 project Sunday. According to the NCDOT, contractors for the project have scheduled temporary overnight road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass between Old Smithfield Road and East Williams Street while contractors perform bridge work. The temporary road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass are weather dependent.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
B100

North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy