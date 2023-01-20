(KNSI) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing ten-year-old girl. The St. Paul Police Department says Ariyah Lewis was last seen on Friday, January 20th, when she walked away from a house in the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul. She was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with multiple patches on her sweatshirt, black winter jacket, carrying multiple plastic bags and french braids in her hair.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO