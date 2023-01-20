Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Ky. community and technical college receives $1.44 million grant
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A $1.44 million dollar grant from the Department of Labor was recently awarded to Hazard Community and Technical College for its HCTC Works! program. ”It benefits the students because in high school, in those four years with everything that the student needs to do in high school, it is very hard for them to really prepare and explore the career paths that are out there,” said Keila Miller with HCTC.
wymt.com
Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state. On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential...
wymt.com
‘Pike’s Ride’ puts community in driver’s seat, moving focus of area healthcare
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Health Department is working with the community to find the area’s most pressing healthcare concerns. “To formulate a community health improvement plan, this process occurs every five years,” said Public Health Director Tammy Riley. The initiative included two community meetings and...
wymt.com
FEMA approves reimbursement to EKY school district
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA approved more than $1.6 million in federal funding to the Knott County Board of Education. The money is a reimbursement for the district’s response to the flood. The funding is for emergency cleaning, mold and flood remediation that happened between Aug. 2 and...
wymt.com
Challenger Learning Center in Hazard receives more than $800,000 for upgrades
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 23 years, the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard has been teaching kids in Eastern Kentucky that they have the ability to shoot for the stars and land on the moon. The center recently received a $800,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission along...
wymt.com
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday. The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.
wymt.com
Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $8 million in Perry County infrastructure improvements
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In addition to announcing a new location for higher ground homes in Perry County Tuesday, the Governor also announced more than $8 million in improvements to clean water access and money going toward non-profits in the county. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Jaycee Rose
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jaycee Rose is an ARH Mountain Student. Rose is a Senior at Barbourville High School, where she has a 4.0 GPA. Jaycee is a First Priority leader, JAG President, Vice President of the Student Council and a member of the Beta Club. Congratulations, Jaycee!
wymt.com
PMC Heart and Vascular Institute offering new, cutting edge procedure
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Heart and Vascular Institute of Eastern Kentucky at Pikeville Medical Center is now offering a new procedure that only three hospitals in Kentucky and very few hospitals in the nation also offer. The procedure is aimed at treating atrial fibrillation, which is an abnormal heart...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second location for high ground homes in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following his stop in Pike County Tuesday Morning, Governor Andy Beshear also made a stop in Perry County as part of his administration’s efforts to rebuild following last July’s deadly flooding. The 50-acre building site is close to schools, stores and Hazard ARH...
wymt.com
2023 Appy Award finalists announced
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The votes are in and the nominees have been named for one of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest awards shows. On Monday, the finalists for all the categories from the 2023 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, also known as the Appys, were announced during a live stream at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
wymt.com
Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Fiscal Court and community are mourning the death of Clark “Sparky” Middleton. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced Middleton’s death Tuesday on Facebook. Middleton was 56. Middleton served as Magistrate of District No. 1 which covers areas like Coxton,...
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
wymt.com
Non-profit finishes first home within for flood survivor
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood that impacted much of the region, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been working to build homes for flood survivors; recently completing the first home within this project. Flood survivor Sherry Mullins of Breathitt County will soon be moving...
wymt.com
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Employees at one Eastern Kentucky Walmart are mourning the loss of one of their own. Officials at the Manchester store announced the death of Jeff Ruth on Facebook. According to the post, Ruth was an Overnight Team Lead and a former AP associate. “He made every...
wymt.com
Ky. police department welcomes new K-9
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department added a new K-9 to its force. You can see Officer Ryan Jackson and K-9 Zeus pictured below. The two of them completed all phases of their test, which included narcotics detection, obedience, apprehension, aggression control and other phases. They will have...
wymt.com
SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to be aware of a new trend they are seeing when it comes to stealing fuel out of people’s cars: Drilling directly into the gas tank. In a post on Facebook, deputies warned...
wymt.com
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
Comments / 0