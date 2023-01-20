ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Chicago Today Starts ‘Banned Book Club.' Here is the First Read and How to Join

NBC 5's "Chicago Today" is hosting a new book club with viewers -- but this one is featuring banned reads only. The show's hosts Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall said they were inspired to create the "Chicago Today Banned Book Club" after filming an interview last year regarding Banned Books Week. It was a week promoted by the American Library Association to create awareness about books they thought were unnecessarily being challenged or banned in towns across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Gordon Ramsay Reveals More Details About New Suburban Chicago Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay is letting us in on more details about the suburban Chicago restaurant he plans to open this spring. The Naperville location of Ramsay's Kitchen will offer "a glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen," according to a newly released statement, with an all-day menu that celebrates the celebrity chef's "most inspired, talked about, and favorite dishes from his esteemed culinary career and travels."
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Mini-Bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Don't Actually Contain Whiskey and It's Led to a Lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois against the makers of Fireball Cinnamon over what the plaintiff alleges is purposefully misleading packaging. On Jan. 7, Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed suit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois over what the Chicago resident is calling deceptive labeling on Fireball Cinnamon.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Body Missing From Rockford Funeral Home's Stolen Van Found in Chicago

A body that was inside a Rockford funeral home's van when it was stolen Saturday has been found on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police. According to NBC affiliate WREX, a van from Collins & Stone Funeral Home was stolen with a man's body still inside. A day later, the van was located in Chicago, Rockford police said in a tweet.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Weekend Gun Violence: 17-Year-Old Among 7 Killed, 26 Others Wounded Across Chicago

At least seven people were killed and 26 others wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car in the 11900 block of South State Street when they met with the seller about 2:05 p.m., police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose

The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Next Week

White Sox tickets go on sale next week, team says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox will begin selling single-game tickets next week for the 2023 MLB season, the team recently announced. According to the team, the general public sale will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Nickelback, Stevie Nicks, Beck Among Artists Joining Chicago's 2023 Concert Lineup

The list of music artists visiting Chicago in 2023 is ever-growing, with Nickelback, Stevie Nicks and Beck among musicians announcing tour dates this week. Nickelback is set to hit Illinois twice for their Get Rollin' tour. The band will have a concert in Bloomington on June 17 at Tailgate N' Tallboys and another in Tinley Park on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash

Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs

Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
CHICAGO, IL
