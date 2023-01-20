Read full article on original website
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Every Chicagoan Can Relate to This Dad's Hilarious Reaction to Birthday Shot of Malört
If you've ever lived in Chicago, chances are you know what's considered the "Malört face." It's known as a rite of passage in the city, albeit an unpleasant one for many. But for one father celebrating his birthday, that special moment was caught on camera and his relatable reaction caught the attention of many on social media.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Pizza Spots Barely Make Top 50 of Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Places in US
When people think of Chicago, a few words may come to mind. The word "pizza" is probably one of them. However, Chicago's pizza dough doesn't quite rise to the occasion when it comes to a new list from Yelp that ranks the top 100 pizza spots across the U.S. and Canada.
Chicago Today Starts ‘Banned Book Club.' Here is the First Read and How to Join
NBC 5's "Chicago Today" is hosting a new book club with viewers -- but this one is featuring banned reads only. The show's hosts Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall said they were inspired to create the "Chicago Today Banned Book Club" after filming an interview last year regarding Banned Books Week. It was a week promoted by the American Library Association to create awareness about books they thought were unnecessarily being challenged or banned in towns across the country.
Non-Native Chicagoans Say These Restaurants Best Dish Up Food From Their Home Countries
Chicago may be known for its Italian beef and deep dish pizza, but when it comes to international food options, it appears the city doesn't miss a mark. For many who have made Chicago home after living elsewhere in the world, they don't have to travel far to get a taste of their homeland.
Gordon Ramsay Reveals More Details About New Suburban Chicago Restaurant
Gordon Ramsay is letting us in on more details about the suburban Chicago restaurant he plans to open this spring. The Naperville location of Ramsay's Kitchen will offer "a glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen," according to a newly released statement, with an all-day menu that celebrates the celebrity chef's "most inspired, talked about, and favorite dishes from his esteemed culinary career and travels."
Man Accepts Plea Deal in Death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, Whose Baby Was Cut From Her Womb
A man accepted a plea deal Monday for his role in covering up the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez — whose baby was cut from her womb in April 2019 by a Southwest Side woman who wanted to claim it as her own. Piotr Bobak, 44, accepted a plea of...
‘My Heart is Torn Apart.' Man Struggles With South Shore Attack That Devastated Family
Omar Burgos worried about his transgender daughter after moving to Florida more than a decade ago and leaving the 20-year-old and her two siblings behind in Chicago. Monday evening, he learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
Construction Begins on New Thrill Attraction at Chicago's Navy Pier
Construction has begun on a new massive thrill attraction at Chicago's Navy Pier. McHugh Construction announced this week that is has started work on a 48,000-square-foot space that will house the "new flight ride attraction" known as FlyOver. The Navy Pier FlyOver is said to be "an immersive flight ride"...
Mini-Bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Don't Actually Contain Whiskey and It's Led to a Lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois against the makers of Fireball Cinnamon over what the plaintiff alleges is purposefully misleading packaging. On Jan. 7, Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed suit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois over what the Chicago resident is calling deceptive labeling on Fireball Cinnamon.
Body Missing From Rockford Funeral Home's Stolen Van Found in Chicago
A body that was inside a Rockford funeral home's van when it was stolen Saturday has been found on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police. According to NBC affiliate WREX, a van from Collins & Stone Funeral Home was stolen with a man's body still inside. A day later, the van was located in Chicago, Rockford police said in a tweet.
Rockford Man Charged With Stealing Funeral Home Van, Dumping Body in Chicago
Rockford police have identified a suspect accused of stealing a van from a funeral home and dumping a body in the city of Chicago over the weekend. According to authorities, the van, which belonged to Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was stolen from the business on Saturday afternoon. Police say...
Lawsuit Filed in Illinois Over Tiny ‘Fireball Cinnamon' Bottles That Contain No Whiskey
Tiny bottles of alcoholic beverages have become a regularly featured item in certain stores, but what about tiny bottles that look like Fireball Whisky, but don't actually have any whiskey?. They're called simply "Fireball Cinnamon" and they're the source of a new lawsuit filed in Cook County. The suit, filed...
Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove Postponed Due to Mild Winter
With more than a century of history, the Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove has long been a constant in winters in the far northwest suburbs. Yet due to the mostly mild weather throughout the Chicago area in January, the 118th annual Norge Ski Jump has been postponed until Feb. 11-12.
Weekend Gun Violence: 17-Year-Old Among 7 Killed, 26 Others Wounded Across Chicago
At least seven people were killed and 26 others wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car in the 11900 block of South State Street when they met with the seller about 2:05 p.m., police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose
The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
White Sox Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Next Week
White Sox tickets go on sale next week, team says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox will begin selling single-game tickets next week for the 2023 MLB season, the team recently announced. According to the team, the general public sale will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2...
Nickelback, Stevie Nicks, Beck Among Artists Joining Chicago's 2023 Concert Lineup
The list of music artists visiting Chicago in 2023 is ever-growing, with Nickelback, Stevie Nicks and Beck among musicians announcing tour dates this week. Nickelback is set to hit Illinois twice for their Get Rollin' tour. The band will have a concert in Bloomington on June 17 at Tailgate N' Tallboys and another in Tinley Park on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.
Cubs' Trey Mancini Describes First Trip to ‘Magical' Wrigley Field
Mancini describes first trip to'magical' Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trey Mancini is one of the Chicago Cubs' big free agent signings this winter, alongside Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Eric Hosmer and Tucker Barnhart. And Mancini is the latest of that crop to recount the mystique of...
4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash
Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
