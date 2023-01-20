Read full article on original website
Voter registration deadline approaches in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The voter registration deadline in order to be eligible to vote in the March 7th special election is coming up. According to a press release from the Bryan County Election Board, Feb. 10 is the last day to apply for voter registration. Applications must be...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Is Getting Another Eiffel Tower
Councilman Clayton Pilgrim told the City Council Monday that there were plans for a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat at Cox Field. In addition, private individuals would fund a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal for around $14,000.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
KXII.com
Howe to lose only ambulance by week’s end, city says
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Howe announced Wednesday the removal of their ambulance service at the Howe Volunteer Fire Department station. In a press release, city administrator Jeff Stanley said Texas Vital Care (TVC) ambulance service notified them that they will be removing the ambulance currently housed at the station on Saturday.
KXII.com
Several Oklahoma public safety departments invite you to Tip-A-Cop
Okla. (KXII) - Several local agencies and area restaurants are partnering to serve the community in Tip-A-Cop on Thursday. Both the Atoka Police Department and the Durant Fire Department shared in a Facebook post that they would be participating in the event to help raise money for the Special Olympics.
KTEN.com
Detour set for key Sherman highway intersection
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Starting Thursday, motorists eastbound on U.S. 82 in Sherman should plan on taking a little more time when trying to exit at U.S. 75. The Texas Department of Transportation said Exit 642 will be temporarily closed to complete construction of the eastbound frontage road and new exit ramp.
KXII.com
Sherman ISD calls for more than $500 million bond election
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Independent School District has approved two school bond proposals that, if approved by voters, would prepare the district for future growth. “The city’s population may double in population in the next seven to ten years,” said Dr. Tyson Bennett. That’s why Sherman...
KXII.com
A look into the day of the life of a Denison Police Officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you’ve ever wanted to get an inside look at the life of a Denison Police Officer, now’s your chance. The Denison Citizens Police Academy is accepting applications until March 13. You can learn the process of patrol, K-9 work, and how Denison Police work...
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)
Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
KXII.com
Gainesville Transfer Station to close temporarily
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gainesville Transfer Station will close Monday Jan. 30, until late February. According to the City of Gainesville, the transfer station will remain closed during the construction of a new scale house. The transfer station accepts waste from city waste hauling vehicles, other cities...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
KXII.com
From classmates to family: Denison community rallies around mom, veteran caregiver after losing home to fire
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison community is rallying around a local veteran caregiver and single mom as she rebuilds her life after a house fire. “I went and found my son, and he was holding his dogs, and he was saying, ‘It’s a dream, it’s a dream, it’s a dream,’” said Jana Jones.
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
KXII.com
Ardmore prepares for slippery roads as snow falls
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As large clumps of snow fall, Ardmore’s street crews will be working to keep ice off of the city’s streets. “Right now we’re anticipating the bridges and overpasses getting a little slick,” Norris said. “And it all depends on how much snow we get too. Our police department will be watching the areas that are known for becoming hazardous when we get weather like this, as well as our street crews.”
easttexasradio.com
Paris Man Guilty of Theft From Red River Valley Fair Association
Back in September, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested for stealing more than $2500 but less than $30,000 from the Red River Valley Fair Association where Steven was Executive Director and Susan was his Executive Assistant. Steven pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 5 years felony probation and ordered to pay $11,000 restitution with the first payment of $2000 due within 30 days. Susan’s case is still pending.
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
KXII.com
Murder arrest made in early morning Denison shooting
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Early Wednesday morning both Denison Fire and Police responded to the 2900 block of Layne Drive, where one young man was shot and another was taken into custody. “Upon arrival they located a deceased male, believe that male was 24-years-old,” said Denison Police Chief Mike Gudgel....
