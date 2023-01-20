ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As large clumps of snow fall, Ardmore’s street crews will be working to keep ice off of the city’s streets. “Right now we’re anticipating the bridges and overpasses getting a little slick,” Norris said. “And it all depends on how much snow we get too. Our police department will be watching the areas that are known for becoming hazardous when we get weather like this, as well as our street crews.”

ARDMORE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO