Dalton Moneypenny
5d ago
I turned a maintenance job down.. pay wasn’t right, hours were unbelievable, and I would never work for a bunch of Koreans
Krispy1011
5d ago
UAW will wreck the whole thing. they will demand way too much and it will close down.
AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
5d ago
UAW is like Democratic Party once upon a time it used to be good and for the people
Detroit News
UAW presidential challenger Fain promises sweeping change to union culture, strategies
Shelby Township — Shawn Fain calls it the "who do you work for" speech. It's a question he says he's gotten from more than one top United Auto Workers leader. The expected answer: "You." And in his view, that encapsulates a culture in dire need of change. That's why...
Detroit News
New trade school to open in Westland
A growing number of people interested in learning a skilled trade will have an opportunity starting this fall at a new location in Westland — the first skilled training facility to be funded with state monies. Southeast Michigan Construction Academy has been offering classes in temporary locations in Westland...
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
Ohio Dept. of Commerce has $3 Billion in unclaimed funds; How some Ohioans can claim a piece
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department Of Commerce is holding $3 billion in unclaimed funds, and some Ohioans are entitled to a piece. In 2022 the average claim for the unclaimed funds rolled in at $4,000, according to an Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson. >>Ohio sees 7.9% wage growth in...
Detroit News
Whitmer pledges $100M in state cash to land new fighter jets at Selfridge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pledged nearly $100 million in improvements to the facilities and infrastructure of Selfridge Air National Guard base in a bid to get the U.S. Department of Defense to station a new set of fighter jets at the Harrison Township base. Whitmer's commitment of state tax...
wosu.org
Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February
A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Detroit News
Debate over speed, reach of tax cut looms over Whitmer's State of the State
Delta Township — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign to provide tax cuts for retirees and low-wage workers is expected to be a focus of her fifth State of the State address Wednesday night as disagreements have emerged in the Michigan Capitol over the timing and reach of the plans. The...
Dollar General Still Overcharging Ohio Residents But Plans To Offer You An Unrelated Solution For Your Troubles
Dollar General's problematic business model continues into 2023. Allegations of overcharging are piling up as customers file complaints. Officials have suggested measures for the brand to fix the issue. But the company will go about it in a different direction.
Detroit News
Whitmer urges 'immediate' tax relief, gun reforms in Michigan
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for immediate tax relief to help Michiganians cope with rising prices and "commonsense" action to combat gun violence on Wednesday night in a speech that laid out her policy vision for the first year of her second term. Whitmer, a Democrat who was...
Teens cash in on payday as workforce faces inflation and staffing shortages
Inflation and staffing shortages continue to grip Ohio’s workforce and small businesses seem to still be carrying the burden.
Detroit News
Michigan's 10 priciest homes: A look at luxury sales in 2022
Michigan's luxury home market continued to grow in 2022 even amid rising mortgage interest rates and inflation as wealthy individuals sought to upgrade their posh living spaces. Last year, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties alone totaled 913 homes that sold for more than $1 million, according to data...
Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters
Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Detroit’s long history of evicting Black people for profit
There’s a human cost to the city’s failure to enforce its new right to counsel ordinance
General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine
General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to produce the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine and for electric vehicle production.
Detroit News
Suit: Pontiac denied medical marijuana firms, killed property deal
The city of Pontiac is facing a lawsuit over a failed property deal related to medical marijuana businesses. According to the lawsuit filed this week in Oakland County Circuit Court, Rubicon Real Estate Holdings in March 2019 entered in a purchase agreement for parcels on Glenwood Avenue and sought applications for a marijuana license as well as zoning map amendment.
WRTA’s local bus route out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
Detroit News
LeDuff: How did freezing family fall through the social safety net?
A paranoid woman wanders around the city streets in the bitter cold, her children wrapped in bed sheets. Monica Cannady and her sons, 9-year-old Kyle and 3-year-old Malik, are found frozen dead last Sunday in Pontiac in an empty field near what was once housing projects. A horrified community wants...
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
Detroit News
200,000 in Michigan face loss of Medicaid health insurance in post-pandemic purge
One of the biggest safety nets of the coronavirus pandemic is about to be trimmed. Michigan is expected to toss at least an estimated 200,000 residents off the Medicaid system over the next year when a pandemic-era break on re-evaluating the income of about 3 million recipients of taxpayer-funded health insurance ends.
