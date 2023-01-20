Read full article on original website
Possible carjacking attempt leaves woman shot, critically injured Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries early Wednesday after what police said could have been an attempted carjacking in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 5000 block of Gravois Avenue.
Three arrested after spree of carjackings turns deadly
After a carjacking at the Hampton Schnucks on Monday, more people in South City have fallen victim to the crime, with one woman shot and injured and another woman shot and killed.
KMOV
3 injured after crash involving vehicle connected to carjackings
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three people were injured in a car crash near downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon involving a vehicle taken in a recent carjacking. Maj. Janice Bockstruck with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said city police and federal agencies were surveilling a vehicle recently taken in a carjacking when the person driving the vehicle stepped out and got into another vehicle, which was involved in a crash soon after. That vehicle was also stolen in a South City carjacking in December, Bockstruck said.
Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate fatal shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night. The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a man shot in his chest inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
Alleged Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder Appears in St. Louis Court
Prosecutors say Brian Richard Kelly was out on bail and driving a stolen car when he killed two women in a collision
New St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy addresses approach to rise in crime
The new St. Louis Police Chief, Robert Tracy, broke what had largely been a public silence during his first two weeks on the job.
KMOV
Police: carjackings are connected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
KMOV
15-year-old boy sent home with parents after parking lot gunfight, found with fully automatic handgun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following a gunfight on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins in the...
KMOV
Police looking for temple sign vandal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Creve Coeur police are now looking for the person who spray painted on a sign outside of the Congregation Temple Israel. The temple is located at the intersection of Ladue and Spoede. Creve Coeur police are asking you to give them a call if you...
KMOV
Police searching for suspect in Sunday night shooting at Salama’s Market
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot at Salama’s Market Sunday night and the suspect is still at large. SLMPD reports the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at Salama’s Market gas station, 1513 N. 13th. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim told police he arrived at the gas station with the suspect in his car. Police said there was a struggle inside the car that resulted in the victim crashing into another parked vehicle.
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
Eureka man charged in south St. Louis car crash that killed 2 sisters in November
ST. LOUIS — A Eureka man charged this month is accused of causing a car crash that killed two sisters in November of last year. According to charging documents from the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, 26-year-old Brian R. Kelly was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Police: 23-year-old St. Louis woman goes missing
St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
KSDK
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
KMOV
Purses stolen from cars while drivers pump gas in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued a warning regarding a crime trend. The department reports that at least two of their precincts, South County and Affton, have received reports of thefts from vehicles at gas stations. In each case, a suspect in a stolen vehicle pulled up next to a car while the driver was pumping gas and stole a purse from the passenger’s side.
nextstl.com
Gross Negligence by St. Louis County Contributes to Man’s Death
A 27-year-old man was killed by a driver while crossing Lucas-Hunt Road after exiting a #64 Metrobus around 11 pm last Wednesday night. The driver stayed at the scene and is spinning err cooperating with police investigators. The reportage in the Post Dispatch didn’t have much more detail, so we don’t know if the driver didn’t have headlights on, was under the influence, speeding, distracted by a phone, in-car touch screen, or a passenger, operating a vehicle with an autonomous feature enabled, operating a vehicle with a too high front end, etc. What is quite apparent though is that gross negligence on the part of St. Louis County played a role in the loss of life.
Driver who killed Brooklyn officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Florissant man who struck and killed a Brooklyn police officer while fleeing other cops will spend the rest of his life in prison. A Madison County judge sentenced Caleb Campbell to a term of life imprisonment, plus 13 years, for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 of first-degree murder.
KMOV
SLMPD: Man dies after fleeing from police, crashing in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, later identified as William Brown, III, was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a St. Louis County police officer tried to pull him over. The 20-year-old from Castle Point reportedly did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 3-years in prison for aiding reality show star’s murder plot
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a woman who aided a reality show star’s plot to murder his nephew to three years in prison. Terica Taneisha Ellis helped James Timothy Norman, who appeared on the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” locate his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., who also appeared on the show. Norman then passed his nephew’s location to another man, who fatally shot Montgomery, 21, at 3964 Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis on March 14, 2016.
