A 27-year-old man was killed by a driver while crossing Lucas-Hunt Road after exiting a #64 Metrobus around 11 pm last Wednesday night. The driver stayed at the scene and is spinning err cooperating with police investigators. The reportage in the Post Dispatch didn’t have much more detail, so we don’t know if the driver didn’t have headlights on, was under the influence, speeding, distracted by a phone, in-car touch screen, or a passenger, operating a vehicle with an autonomous feature enabled, operating a vehicle with a too high front end, etc. What is quite apparent though is that gross negligence on the part of St. Louis County played a role in the loss of life.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO