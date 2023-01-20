ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Heights, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

3 injured after crash involving vehicle connected to carjackings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three people were injured in a car crash near downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon involving a vehicle taken in a recent carjacking. Maj. Janice Bockstruck with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said city police and federal agencies were surveilling a vehicle recently taken in a carjacking when the person driving the vehicle stepped out and got into another vehicle, which was involved in a crash soon after. That vehicle was also stolen in a South City carjacking in December, Bockstruck said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police looking for temple sign vandal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Creve Coeur police are now looking for the person who spray painted on a sign outside of the Congregation Temple Israel. The temple is located at the intersection of Ladue and Spoede. Creve Coeur police are asking you to give them a call if you...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police searching for suspect in Sunday night shooting at Salama’s Market

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot at Salama’s Market Sunday night and the suspect is still at large. SLMPD reports the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at Salama’s Market gas station, 1513 N. 13th. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim told police he arrived at the gas station with the suspect in his car. Police said there was a struggle inside the car that resulted in the victim crashing into another parked vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Eureka man charged in south St. Louis car crash that killed 2 sisters in November

ST. LOUIS — A Eureka man charged this month is accused of causing a car crash that killed two sisters in November of last year. According to charging documents from the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, 26-year-old Brian R. Kelly was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Purses stolen from cars while drivers pump gas in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued a warning regarding a crime trend. The department reports that at least two of their precincts, South County and Affton, have received reports of thefts from vehicles at gas stations. In each case, a suspect in a stolen vehicle pulled up next to a car while the driver was pumping gas and stole a purse from the passenger’s side.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
nextstl.com

Gross Negligence by St. Louis County Contributes to Man’s Death

A 27-year-old man was killed by a driver while crossing Lucas-Hunt Road after exiting a #64 Metrobus around 11 pm last Wednesday night. The driver stayed at the scene and is spinning err cooperating with police investigators. The reportage in the Post Dispatch didn’t have much more detail, so we don’t know if the driver didn’t have headlights on, was under the influence, speeding, distracted by a phone, in-car touch screen, or a passenger, operating a vehicle with an autonomous feature enabled, operating a vehicle with a too high front end, etc. What is quite apparent though is that gross negligence on the part of St. Louis County played a role in the loss of life.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Driver who killed Brooklyn officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Florissant man who struck and killed a Brooklyn police officer while fleeing other cops will spend the rest of his life in prison. A Madison County judge sentenced Caleb Campbell to a term of life imprisonment, plus 13 years, for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 of first-degree murder.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

SLMPD: Man dies after fleeing from police, crashing in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, later identified as William Brown, III, was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a St. Louis County police officer tried to pull him over. The 20-year-old from Castle Point reportedly did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri woman sentenced to 3-years in prison for aiding reality show star’s murder plot

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a woman who aided a reality show star’s plot to murder his nephew to three years in prison. Terica Taneisha Ellis helped James Timothy Norman, who appeared on the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” locate his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., who also appeared on the show. Norman then passed his nephew’s location to another man, who fatally shot Montgomery, 21, at 3964 Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis on March 14, 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy