Android 14 can block users from sideloading very old apps
The next version of Android could bar you from installing ancient apps in some circumstances. 9to5Google has spotted a code change indicating that Android 14 will block users from sideloading apps (that is, installing them outside of the Play Store) that don't target a minimum version of the operating system. It will stop the installation of particularly old software at first, but Google expects to "progressively" raise the bar to require at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
Twitter makes it easier to avoid the annoying 'For You' tab
Don't worry if you hate Twitter's curated For You tab, as you now have a better way to avoid it. Twitter is updating its web and mobile apps to default to the timeline tab you last had open. If you close the app after looking at the chronological Following tab like a sensible human being, you'll see it again when you come back. The tab default is rolling out today on the web, and "coming soon" to the Android and iOS apps.
WhatsApp's native Mac app beta is now available to all
It's optimized to run fast and efficiently on Mac hardware. Mac users who have been waiting for a native version of WhatsApp can now download it without restrictions, WaBetaInfo has reported. The new app is optimized for Mac hardware and built with Mac Catalyst, so it should be faster and more efficient than the current web-wrapped Electron version. You also get a new interface with three panels to easily flip between chats, calls, archived and starred messages, while seeing contacts and interactions at a glance.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 downloads as part of planned 2025 shutdown
As part of an effort to wind down support of Windows 10 Home and Pro, Microsoft is stopping sales of downloads on January 31st, according to a product page spotted by The Verge. That date "will be the last day this Windows 10 download [and all-important license keys] are offered for sale," according to Microsoft. However, it will continue to support Windows 10 with security updates until it's discontinued for good in October 2025.
The Morning After: Microsoft expands 'multibillion dollar' deal with OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT
Microsoft is making a "multibillion-dollar" investment that will lead to wider uses of OpenAI's technology, as well as more robust behind-the-scenes support. Microsoft has launched OpenAI-powered features, like natural language programming and a DALL-E 2 graphic design tool. OpenAI uses Microsoft's infrastructure to train its best-known systems, including DALL-E 2 and the popular ChatGPT bot. ChatGPT is coming to Azure soon. However, don't expect anyone to see ChatGPT in Bing – at least not yet. The expansion may help Microsoft seize a competitive advantage. Google reportedly sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business,
Google is changing how Android works in India in response to landmark antitrust ruling
After a last-ditch attempt to block India’s landmark Android ruling , Google has detailed how its mobile operating system will change to accommodate orders from the country’s Competition Commission. In a spotted by , Google said it would give Android users in India the option to decide on their device’s default search engine “via a choice screen” that appears when they first set up a new phone or tablet.
Twitter engineers can still use 'GodMode' to tweet as any account, claims whistleblower
Twitter has a new whistleblower, as another former employee has sounded the alarm about security issues, according to The Washington Post. The new complainant, who has spoken with Congress and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), says any Twitter engineer still has access to an internal program — formerly called “GodMode” — that lets them tweet from any account.
What to buy if you want to start producing music at home
What to buy if you want to start producing music at home
Apple now offers less for some iPhone trade-ins
But you can get more for an older Mac. Following the recent announcement of the and new , as noted by MacRumors Apple has quietly adjusted the trade-in values it offers for its own devices. In the US, iPhone models are now frequently worth less than before. For instance, if you plan to trade in an anytime soon, Apple says it will offer up to $570 towards purchasing a new device. Previously, you could get as much as $650 for the company’s 2021 flagship. Other iPhone 13 models have similarly decreased in value. As of this week, an iPhone 13 Pro will net you up to $470 toward a new purchase, down from the up to $550 you could expect before. Meanwhile, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini trade-ins are now valued at a max of $400 and $350, down from $450 and $380, respectively.
Facebook Messenger encrypted chats now include more of the features you expect
Meta is also expanding tests that make encryption the default. You no longer have to give up the privacy of end-to-end encryption in Facebook Messenger just to get the creature comforts you take for granted. Meta is bringing several common features to encrypted chats. You can now choose themes, set profiles for group conversations and use custom emoji as well as reactions. Active status and web link previews now work in this more secure mode, while the Android crowd can take advantage of floating Bubbles to talk while they're using other apps.
Watch Xbox and Bethesda's Developer Direct showcase here at 3PM ET
The first major gaming showcase of the year is about to take place as Xbox and Bethesda are set to host the premiere edition of their Developer Direct. The stream starts at 3PM ET on January 25th. It will be available on Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch it via the embedded video below.
The Justice Department is suing Google to break up its ad business
Alongside eight states, the US Department of Justice is suing Google to break up the company’s advertising business. In a complaint filed Tuesday with a federal court in Virginia, the agency accused Google of illegally monopolizing the digital advertising market. “Google’s anticompetitive behavior has raised barriers to entry to artificially high levels, forced key competitors to abandon the market for ad tech tools, dissuaded potential competitors from joining the market, and left Google’s few remaining competitors marginalized and unfairly disadvantaged,” the Justice Department alleges.
'Minecraft Legends' delivers blocky base-building action on April 18th
Minecraft Legends, the unique action-strategy spin on Microsoft's block-building franchise, will hit the Xbox, PlayStation 5, Windows and Nintendo Switch on April 18th. Announced last June, the game resembles a modern spin on classic Warcraft strategy: Your goal is to protect your base and destroy your enemy's. It'll feature online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer, as you'd expect. And judging from the most recent trailer, it looks compelling enough to tempt over gamers who could never figure out what to do in the original Minecraft.
Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $200 off
Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $200 off
