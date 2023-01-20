Read full article on original website
Jury finds 4 Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida;...
Man who propped feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on Jan. 6 found guilty
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot was convicted on Monday of joining a mob’s attack on the building two years ago. A jury deliberated for approximately two hours...
Former FBI agent charged with aiding Russian oligarch
NEW YORK (AP) — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official who investigated Russian oligarchs has been indicted on charges he secretly worked for one, in violation of U.S. sanctions. The official was also charged, in a separate indictment, with taking cash from a former foreign security officer. Charles McGonigal,...
Lawmakers seek to prohibit insurrectionists from holding public office
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia...
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
'Conflict of Interest' in Bryan Kohberger Case Leaves Legal Experts Stunned
Kohberger's attorney previously represented the mother of one of the University of Idaho students he is accused of killing.
Newly independent Sinema gets Democratic challenger for Senate seat
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. Gallego said he’d fight for normal people...
FBI finds six more documents marked classified in search of Biden’s home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal lawyer, said the...
A timeline of the discovery and disclosure of classified records tied to Biden
Key dates related to the discovery of classified documents tied to President Joe Biden, based on statements from the White House, the president, his attorneys, and Attorney General Merrick Garland:. Jan. 20, 2017: Biden’s two terms as vice president to President Barack Obama end. Mid-2017-2019: Biden periodically uses an...
Protest in Atlanta over state police killing of environmental activist turns violent
ATLANTA (AP) — A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night in the wake of the death of an environmental activist who was killed by authorities this week after officials said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit...
Suspect in Monterey Park Lunar New Year shooting found dead, police seek motive
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The search for the motive behind the shooting massacre at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall led police to a mobile home community as they probed the past of the 72-year-old suspect Monday and his relationship to the club. Meanwhile, the death toll rose...
WATCH: White House holds news briefing amid continuing fallout over found documents
Reporters continued to grill the White House Monday on what President Joe Biden knew or didn’t know after a Friday search of his Delaware home by the FBI, which turned up even more classified documents. Watch the briefing in the player above. “The FBI was invited into the president’s...
Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home
NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. The records “appear to...
Senate Democrats criticize Biden’s handling of classified documents case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public. Lawmakers who might have anticipated...
WATCH: White House grapples with several mass shootings early in the year
A year ago, the U.S. marked its first deadly gun rampage of the year on Jan. 23. By the same date this year, there have been six mass killings that have claimed 39 lives, leaving communities nationwide reeling from the onslaught of violence. Watch the briefing in the player above.
Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight against New York Attorney General Letitia James
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to revive his federal lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James — the second time he’s halted legal action against her after a judge last week fined him and his lawyers nearly $1 million for filing frivolous cases.
House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest against the country’s theocracy. The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran’s government, which has engaged in...
Georgia judge to hold hearing over special grand jury report on Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump ‘s personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.
California mourns after 3rd mass shooting in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him...
