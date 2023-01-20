ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

PBS NewsHour

Former FBI agent charged with aiding Russian oligarch

NEW YORK (AP) — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official who investigated Russian oligarchs has been indicted on charges he secretly worked for one, in violation of U.S. sanctions. The official was also charged, in a separate indictment, with taking cash from a former foreign security officer. Charles McGonigal,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PBS NewsHour

Classified documents found at Mike Pence's Indiana home

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. The records "appear to...
INDIANA STATE
PBS NewsHour

House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest against the country's theocracy. The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran's government, which has engaged in...
WASHINGTON STATE
PBS NewsHour

Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding "new guardrails" to ensure there are no "repeat offenders" who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.
WASHINGTON STATE
PBS NewsHour

California mourns after 3rd mass shooting in 8 days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday's shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

