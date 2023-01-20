Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: 4 Paths Acupuncture
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to 4 Paths Acupuncture about how acupuncture and the protocols developed at 4 Paths can help with back pain. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
WOWT
Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal
Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal
WOWT
Fundraising underway for Koch Tennis Center restoration
Fundraising underway for Koch Tennis Center restoration
WOWT
Omaha’s Collective for Youth looking for adult tutors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Collective for Youth, an organization focused on advocacy, resources, and training for out-of-school time providers, is looking for adult tutors. The organization says it’s working to assist Omaha Public Schools in building students’ literacy and math skills. To help with this task, Collective for...
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
WOWT
Tickets available soon for Red-White Spring Game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tickets for Nebraska’s annual Red/White Spring Game will hit the box office next week. Season ticket holders will get first picks, starting Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. General public sales will begin the following day, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. Tickets will run $10 in...
WOWT
Omaha to demolish abandoned homes
Omaha to demolish abandoned homes
WOWT
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The mother of Ryan Larsen is petitioning to have her son presumed dead in what may be an attempt to go after the school district. The 11-year-old boy disappeared on May 17, 2021, after leaving La Vista West Elementary School. Tammi Larsen filed a petition on Jan. 10 in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead because of the care he needed as a child with autism.
WOWT
Omaha making progress in demolishing vacant, run-down homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A block of condemned properties sits near 25th and Ohio. Neighbors say some of the homes have been vacant so long, they actually have a negative neighborhood history. “The red house that was down there, a fire had started, they don’t know,” said area resident Sunshine...
WOWT
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
WOWT
Afternoon Forecast Update: Cloud cover returns this afternoon
Afternoon Forecast Update: Cloud cover returns this afternoon
WOWT
Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. Shinedown announced their upcoming tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Monday. The Revolutions Live Tour will start off in Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows. The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 25.
WOWT
Omaha Police work to boost recruitment numbers midway through application period
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are gearing up for their next recruitment class. They’re trying to fill about 50 spots with an applicant pool size that’s, so far, smaller than they had hoped. “So far it’s been a little bit slower than we had hoped,” said Capt....
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Some fog then more clouds as we warm a bit more
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of fog are out there in a few spots to start the day but so far it isn’t that widespread. It is dense in some spots though so vigilant. We’ll end up with mostly cloudy skies again today but should still be able to warm into the upper 30s.
WOWT
Omaha's first mass-timber commercial building under construction
Omaha's first mass-timber commercial building under construction
WOWT
Nebraska Department of Labor says 2022 was strong year for growth
Nebraska Department of Labor says 2022 was strong year for growth
WOWT
Monday Jan. 23 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 8 a.m. Friday;...
WOWT
Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill is hunting for the identity of a thief who caused expensive damage to a store selling inexpensive items to fund job training for people with disabilities. “We’re serving the community, so it’s frustrating someone would do this to us,” says Erin Blackledge, vice president of...
