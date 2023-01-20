ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
PFF: Six Philadelphia Eagles Among NFL’s Top 2023 Free Agents

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has become a key member of the Eagles defensive line and is entering free agency at the end of the season. Hargrave, signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles before the 2020 season, notched a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 and has 23 of this 37.5 sacks in a Eagles uniform.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Flyers-Kings Preview: Stay Active

In the time since the Flyers last met the Los Angeles Kings, on New Year's Eve 2022, the team has certainly been busy. Tuesday's game between the two teams will be the Flyers' 12th in the month of January. So far, the Flyers are 7-4-0 in the 11 games this...
Flyers Fight Back, But Fall to Jets

Before they could blink, the Flyers found themselves in a 3-0 hole against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. As they have done throughout the season, the Flyers didn't quit and clawed their way back into the game. But after making it a 3-3 game early in the third, the...
Kings Down Flyers on Fiala’s OT Goal

After both teams went on a scoring spree in the first two periods, the third period turned into a chess match between the Flyers and Los Angeles Kings. It carried into overtime, where one opportunity for the Flyers proved to be a close call, and the one the other way for the Kings proved to be the dagger.
Go Birds! Cheer on the Eagles at the Playoff Pop-Up Bar in Philadelphia, PA

What's better than a local bar to watch the Eagles beat the Giants on Saturday? A TOTALLY Philadelphia Eagles pop-up bar!. Leave it to Tinsel in Center City Philly to transform into the most festive space we've ever seen to watch a football game. Think of this version of Tinsel as a giant Eagles altar where you can congregate with other Birds fans to celebrate your love for the team and root them on in Saturday's playoff game.
