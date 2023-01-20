Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
No. 14 Indiana water polo goes 2-1 in UCSB Winter Invite
No. 14 Indiana water polo initiated the regular season with an away game against No. 3 University of California, Los Angeles. After the meet against UCLA, the Hoosiers traveled to Santa Barbara, California to compete in the University of California, Santa Barbara Winter Invite and finished the weekend 2-2, 0-1.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Watch out, No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball has its shot back
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball senior guard Sara Scalia endured a brutal shooting slump where she didn’t crack double-digit points for a month. Against No. 13 Michigan on Monday night, though, Scalia played with the confidence in herself that head coach Teri Moren had been searching for. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s tennis falters after strong start, falls 4-1 to Middle Tennessee State
Indiana men’s tennis traveled to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to take on Middle Tennessee State University for their first road test of the season Friday evening. The Hoosiers fell 4-1 to the Blue Raiders in their first loss of the season. The Hoosiers began strong in doubles play. For the third...
Indiana Daily Student
Sara Scalia’s bounce-back game leads No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball past No. 13 Michigan
When she joined Indiana women’s basketball this season as a transfer from Minnesota, the hope was sharpshooting senior guard Sara Scalia would serve as an additional scorer in the starting lineup who could stretch the floor. Through the Hoosiers’ first few games, Scalia lived up to those expectations. In...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball gears up for ranked road bout at No. 13 Michigan
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball continues one of its toughest stretches of its schedule Monday evening. The Hoosiers travel to Ann Arbor to face No. 13 Michigan. Both squads have found their groove as of late, as the Hoosiers have won five straight games while the Wolverines ride in with a three-game win streak. Both teams come in carried by momentum, but one will leave with one more in the loss column.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball fends off late push, tops No. 13 Michigan 92-83
Facing foul trouble with its stars and a late push in a rowdy road environment, No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball looked like it might crack. However, the Hoosiers’ experience and composure revealed itself to lead them down the stretch. Indiana escaped Ann Arbor with a 92-83 win over No. 13 Michigan, improving to 18-1 to set the program’s record for its best start to a season.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Bloomington is not a progressive paradise
I anticipate the headline for this column is going to ring obvious for those in Bloomington who identify with marginalized communities, but that’s very much the point. Bloomington has a reputation for being a blue oasis in the middle of a red desert — that is, a liberal city in a state that otherwise leans conservative. But, in reality, Bloomington is something closer to a house of cards. After finishing a house of cards, it’s easy to admire it for its prettiness and stability — to pat yourself on the back for making it that way.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana track and field continues dominance on day 2 of Gladstein Invitational
After a successful opening day that included six event wins, Indiana track and field kept up its momentum with a strong performance on day two. By the end of the day, the team went home with a staggering nine event wins and a clean sweep of the 4x400 relays. Senior...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Don’t like playing musical chairs’: Bob Bostad plays no games in his attempt to reshape Indiana’s offensive line
Last season, Indiana’s offensive line gave up 38 sacks for a net loss of 294 yards, ranking second-worst and worst in the Big Ten for the 2022 season. Tackles in the backfield were the cause of two season-ending injuries to two different quarterbacks — redshirt senior Jack Tuttle against Penn State and redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II against Purdue.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana experiences low levels of influenza and reported one new mpox case, COVID-19 cases remain low in Monroe County
Indiana saw low levels of influenza last week and reported one new mpox case, while COVID-19 cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last influenza update, covering the week Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, reflected low levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There have been 156 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Cyclists wish Bloomington was safer, but opposition says proposed plan is not so simple
A seemingly simple project to make a neighborhood street safer for cyclists and pedestrians has generated backlash from residents, reigniting a debate about who should have a voice in shaping the direction of Bloomington. The Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission is in the midst of a project to add traffic calming...
Indiana Daily Student
Q&A with Jeffrey Buchman and Rosa Mercedes
The Musical Arts Center will open its first opera of the semester with Osvaldo Golijov’s “Ainadamar,” a story based on the life of Spanish playwright Federico Garcia Lorca. The production is directed by the acclaimed Jeffrey Buchman and choreographed by the talented Rosa Mercedes. Performances will be...
Indiana Daily Student
Café Hispano gives students a breadth of Spanish culture not found in Spanish classes
Café Hispano club attendees build natural conversation and participation skills to enhance their traditional Spanish course experiences. Café Hispano is a language-learning café ran by Indiana University that encourages people who are learning Spanish to apply their skills in the weekly meetings. The meetings are led in Spanish with all skills levels welcomed.
Indiana Daily Student
IU Speech-Language Clinic offers new support group for people who stutter
A new support group for people who stutter was created this month through the IU Speech-Language Clinic and has been named the Bloomington chapter of the National Stuttering Association. “The support group offers encouragement and a space to stutter freely without judgement or worry for those with varying levels of...
Indiana Daily Student
Ready to rock: local performances this week
Welcome back! Here is all the information you need for Bloomington’s music scene from Jan. 25 to 29:. Otto & the Moaners will be playing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Orbit Room. Tickets start at $8, with table reservations seating up to four people starting at $15. Indie...
Indiana Daily Student
Buskirk-Chumley Theater to celebrate 100th birthday Jan. 28
Buskirk-Chumley Theater’s will host a Neon Jubilee Centennial Gala event at 7 p.m. Saturday to celebrate its 100th birthday. The theater first opened as the Indiana Theatre silent movie house Dec. 11, 1922. Guests are invited to wear their favorite 1920s-inspired costumes, and they can check in starting at...
Indiana Daily Student
Constellation Stage and Screen to premiere ‘Deathtrap’ Jan. 26
Constellation Stage and Screen will premiere their production of “Deathtrap,” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Ted Jones Playhouse in downtown Bloomington. Applauded as Broadway’s longest-running comedy thriller, “Deathtrap” tells the story of fictional playwright Sidney Bruhl, whose chronic case of writer’s block leads to murder and mayhem.
Indiana Daily Student
Winter storm warning issued for Monroe County
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Monroe County, including Bloomington, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches and winds up to 35 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature Wednesday will be 31 degrees...
Indiana Daily Student
Man injured after shooting in Smithville involving 2 suspects
A man was injured after a shooting at 4:05 a.m. Monday on the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in Smithville. Monroe County sheriff deputies responded to the shooting and located two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on the victim’s back, according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.
