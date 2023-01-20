Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
One person dead after major traffic collision in Santa Maria
One person is dead after a major traffic collision in Santa Maria Monday night. Police say the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. at Main St and Kathleen Ct.
foxla.com
Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help
VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
Serial burglary suspect arrested in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara police say officers patrolling along the 300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard ended up detaining a man for a municipal code violation.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Men in Fatal Shooting Near Stearns Wharf
Police arrested four Santa Barbara men Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Stearns Wharf in December. The Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the wharf area at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man with a single gunshot wound, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.
KNX 1070 News Radio
Woman’s family claims Disneyland employees laughed at her before she fell
A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Disneyland claims employees “laughed” when a Ventura County woman struggled to get off a ride before she fell and broke her leg, sustaining an injury they say caused her death.
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide
On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
kclu.org
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
syvnews.com
Local animal sanctuary trying to find homes for 12 puppies
Volunteer Julie Crutcher, who's worked with Shadow's Fund, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping senior dogs labeled as pit bulls and others that are often passed over for adoption, said the group has met an especially difficult challenge. They have 12 puppies from one litter that are...
Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down
Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man on felony charges minutes after he broke into a victim's residence and held her down, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post 23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two arrested for 20 stolen catalytic converters
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two men for the theft of 20 catalytic converters recovered in a traffic stop near 4 a.m. Tuesday. The post Two arrested for 20 stolen catalytic converters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
