Daily Nexus

Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block

Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
ISLA VISTA, CA
foxla.com

Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help

VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Men in Fatal Shooting Near Stearns Wharf

Police arrested four Santa Barbara men Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Stearns Wharf in December. The Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the wharf area at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man with a single gunshot wound, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide

On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
syvnews.com

Local animal sanctuary trying to find homes for 12 puppies

Volunteer Julie Crutcher, who's worked with Shadow's Fund, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping senior dogs labeled as pit bulls and others that are often passed over for adoption, said the group has met an especially difficult challenge. They have 12 puppies from one litter that are...
SANTA MARIA, CA

