ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

Progeny Predictions: Fertile Turbanator Nick Cannon & Other Celebs We Think Will Welcome Seeds In 2023

By teale greene
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Erja_0kLnScGX00

After a very eventful 2022, we are excited to see what celebrity surprises the new year holds and some of those surprises could be in the baby department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8iNc_0kLnScGX00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz

We already predicted what celebs will hook up, break up and even get back together , and now we’re hedging our bets on which celebs will welcome children sometime within the next 365 days. See our 2023 celeb baby predictions below.

Nick Cannon

Let’s start with the obvious; Nick Cannon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Nick Cannon’s 12th and youngest child, Halo Marie Cannon , was born on December 14, 2022, to model Alyssa Scott.

Scott marked the occasion by sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just one year after the death of their first son, Zen — who died at 5 months old after a battle with brain cancer.

Nick is officially at a dozen kids. He shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brittany Bell (@missbbell)

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)

as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

The Wild ‘n Out creator also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Nick previously said he’s unsure if he’s finished fathering children and only told Billboard ;

“I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good for now, though.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

With that in mind, in 2024 we foresee yet another baby announcement for Nick Cannon. The child could be from one of his current baby’s mothers or be with a new woman altogether.

Candiace Dillard & Chris Bassett

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CANDIACE (@therealcandiace)

Our fingers are crossed for Candiace Dillard whose been open about her wish to embark on a motherhood journey and revealed that she froze her eggs and has “some eggs in the freezer.”

The RHOP cast member was featured on the Bravo show this season discussing her IVF process and told The Daily Dish that she wants to have a boy and a girl.

“I’m gonna try one and see how I like it and then we’ll try for more!” said Candiace jokingly. “But no, seriously, I would love to just have two. I would love a boy and a girl, and that will complete our family, so that’s a lot of kids.”

She also called IVF “very intense” and added on Twitter that the stresses of filming alongside amid contention with a certain cast member made things especially difficult when she was undergoing egg retrieval.

Candiace is a stepmother to her husband Chris’ three children, two of which have been featured on the show.

Best wishes to Candiace on getting the family she’s always dreamed of this year.

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

Porsha and Simon Guobadia were married on Thanksgiving weekend of 2022 in an extravagant Atlanta ceremony—and we (and several Porsha fans) think there could be a baby blessing on the way this year. The couple’s nuptials took place at Atlanta Peachtree Methodist while the lavish reception was hosted at St. Regis and featured a beautiful 10-tier cake.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

Now that the newlywed excitement and honeymoon phase are wrapping up, we expect we may see a Nigerian prince or princess added to the family before 2024!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

What other celebs do you think will share a big baby announcement this year?

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Is ‘Like A Second Father’ To Her Kids But Can’t ’Replace’ Nick Cannon (Exclusive)

After Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spent Christmas together with her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, fans were curious about Bryan’s role as a father figure in the relationship. Questions arose as the kids’ dad, Nick Cannon, didn’t celebrate the holiday with them and recently welcomed his 12th child with one of his other five baby mamas. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodlIfe that Bryan has a close relationship with the twins, but all parties involved understand that the word “dad” is “reserved for Nick.”
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Essence

Angela Bassett And Courtney Vance’s Teen Son Gives An Apology For Participating In Celeb Death TikTok Trend

“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly, as he is an idol of mine.”. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, apologized after receiving backlash and criticism for a viral video telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died. The controversial viral TikTok trend is known for tricking unassuming parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity has died. In the 27-second TikTok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with their son, who is asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan, Bassett’s co-star in Black Panther.
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
HollywoodLife

Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’

Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
BET

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter

Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the first photo of their new baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy