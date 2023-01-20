Read full article on original website
Feeding America distributing in Marquette County Wednesday
Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday afternoon. The pantry will be located at Grace Lutheran Church at 588 W. M-35 in Gwinn. Food will begin being distributed at 4:00 p.m. eastern time. Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event. Anyone that is picking up items should stay in their vehicle.
Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson holds Ladies Night in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Riders and non-riders attended Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson’s Ladies Night Wednesday evening. It was an after-hours event to beat the winter blues. Five different vendors sold various items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry to essential oils. Visitors could also enter in a drawing for a $50-dollar in-store...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in Marquette Township will soon have a new way to stay active and have fun. Altitude Trampoline Park is preparing to open in the Westwood Mall at the old MC Sports location. It is part of a national franchise. Not only will it have a trampoline park, but it will also include a ninja warrior course. Owner Keven Hagans says it will offer fun for both children and adults.
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to host ‘Kids Campfire Concert’ at Campfire CoWorks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is preparing for a concert this week in a new location in Marquette. It’s called the ‘Kids Campfire Concert.’. Local musicians Papa Crow and Kerry Yost will be performing traditional songs aimed at kids 10 and under. The concert is being held at Campfire CoWorks inside the Masonic Building on West Washington Street.
UP Children’s Museum hosts 20th Culinary Journey
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Culinary Journey took people through Marquette’s cuisine, all while raising money for the U.P. Children’s Museum. Marquette restaurants set up booths throughout the museum and guests walked around trying various foods. “It gives us an opportunity to not only play in the kitchen...
Negaunee prepares for Heikki Lunta
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Heikki Lunta in Negaunee is happening February 3 & 4 and will feature a ski and snowboard show, fireworks and more. Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang and City Manager Nate Heffron stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat about how the two days of events all come together.
Marquette Mountain Ski School prepares UMT’s Elizabeth Peterson for her first time on skis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road once again... this time, they gear up for a skiing lesson at Marquette Mountain. But first, they chat with Kaet Johnson about the changes that have been implemented at the hill in her 2 seasons on board as resort manager.
$5.9 million renovation project underway at Ishpeming National Guard Armory
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - $5.9 million of state and federal money will be invested into the Ishpeming Armory. Michigan’s Master Planner Delbert Avery said this comes from one of Governor Whitmer’s priorities. It is to modernize older armories, so women National Guard soldiers have more equitable facilities.
Motions Fitness celebrates 20 years in business, shares brain exercises with Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motions Fitness is celebrating 20 years in business!. When the gym first opened in 2003, Motions was one of five gyms in the Marquette area. Since then, the owners have switched up their mission to make their center more unique. Owners Mike and Sarah Koskiniemi talk...
It’s crunch time for Noquemanon Ski Marathon organizers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 12 months of planning, hundreds of volunteers, tens of thousands of dollars, and last-minute equipment repairs: that’s what it takes to throw an event like the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. The 25th annual event is happening on January 27 and 28 and it’s on track to...
Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event highlighting Marquette’s silent films is happening Thursday, January 23 at Kaufman Auditorium. Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films features Jack Deo and Jim Koski as narrators and Robert Buchkoe as pianist. Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at marquettehistory.org for...
Travel Marquette launches winter pass
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents have extra incentive to get outside, thanks to a program by Travel Marquette. The Winter Adventure Rewards Pass is a new app launched by Travel Marquette. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits...
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill in Chatham was damaged by off-road snowmobilers last Thursday. Trevor Case has been the ski hill manager for 10 years. He said the base of the ski hill was completely destroyed. “They all had long tracks with big paddles on them...
Marquette County Health Department hosts Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department held a suicide prevention event Wednesday. Folks gathered at the Negaunee Public Library for the Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training event. Attendees learned how to recognize and respond to the warning signs of a suicidal crisis. People will often withdraw from activities or isolate themselves from family and friends when they are suicidal.
Floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Flower shops are getting ready for Valentine’s Day. Two U.P. stores say their inventory is looking strong. In Escanaba, Wickert Floral has options for your loved one online and in-store. “Getting organized so when you come in, it’ll be quick,” said Kurt Almonroeder, the owner...
UPHP makes $2K commitment to City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) has made a $2,000 commitment to the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture in support of Artists in Excellence (AIE). UPHP currently serves over 55,000 members across the Upper Peninsula, and its network exceeds over 3,400 providers. According to...
West Iron County Schools adds 20 hydroponic bays to classroom curriculum
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In Iron County, a parent-organized club is teaching students about gardening. Inside 20 classrooms at West Iron County Schools are hydroponic bays, growing an assortment of plants. The idea was started by a parent volunteer. “One of the grants I applied for was through Green...
Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference coming to Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Farms are on the rise in Upper Michigan, both large scale and homestead, making this year’s Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference in Escanaba more important than ever. James DeDecker stopped by the TV6 Morning News with what you can expect and how to sign up to...
7 candidates apply for vacant Marquette city commission seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven people have applied for the city of Marquette’s vacant commission seat. Marquette city clerk Kyle Whitney told TV6 seven applications were received by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Candidates include Peter Frazier, Cary Gottlieb, Michael Larson, James Rankin, Tony Tollefson, Jen Tucker and Nina...
Report finished for Teal Lake Waterworks building
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - City Manager Nate Heffron announced the completion of the Teal Lake Waterworks Building Special Advisory Committee’s work. The committee was charged with several core duties related to the old waterworks building located on Teal Lake. These include the review of the structural exterior and interior components of the building, determining reuse for the building and its grounds, determining the scope of work and estimated costs for reuse, rehabilitation, and occupancy, and presenting their findings and recommendations to the City Council.
