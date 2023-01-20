ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Feeding America distributing in Marquette County Wednesday

Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday afternoon. The pantry will be located at Grace Lutheran Church at 588 W. M-35 in Gwinn. Food will begin being distributed at 4:00 p.m. eastern time. Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event. Anyone that is picking up items should stay in their vehicle.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson holds Ladies Night in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Riders and non-riders attended Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson’s Ladies Night Wednesday evening. It was an after-hours event to beat the winter blues. Five different vendors sold various items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry to essential oils. Visitors could also enter in a drawing for a $50-dollar in-store...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in Marquette Township will soon have a new way to stay active and have fun. Altitude Trampoline Park is preparing to open in the Westwood Mall at the old MC Sports location. It is part of a national franchise. Not only will it have a trampoline park, but it will also include a ninja warrior course. Owner Keven Hagans says it will offer fun for both children and adults.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Hiawatha Music Co-Op to host ‘Kids Campfire Concert’ at Campfire CoWorks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is preparing for a concert this week in a new location in Marquette. It’s called the ‘Kids Campfire Concert.’. Local musicians Papa Crow and Kerry Yost will be performing traditional songs aimed at kids 10 and under. The concert is being held at Campfire CoWorks inside the Masonic Building on West Washington Street.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP Children’s Museum hosts 20th Culinary Journey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Culinary Journey took people through Marquette’s cuisine, all while raising money for the U.P. Children’s Museum. Marquette restaurants set up booths throughout the museum and guests walked around trying various foods. “It gives us an opportunity to not only play in the kitchen...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee prepares for Heikki Lunta

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Heikki Lunta in Negaunee is happening February 3 & 4 and will feature a ski and snowboard show, fireworks and more. Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang and City Manager Nate Heffron stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat about how the two days of events all come together.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

$5.9 million renovation project underway at Ishpeming National Guard Armory

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - $5.9 million of state and federal money will be invested into the Ishpeming Armory. Michigan’s Master Planner Delbert Avery said this comes from one of Governor Whitmer’s priorities. It is to modernize older armories, so women National Guard soldiers have more equitable facilities.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

It’s crunch time for Noquemanon Ski Marathon organizers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 12 months of planning, hundreds of volunteers, tens of thousands of dollars, and last-minute equipment repairs: that’s what it takes to throw an event like the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. The 25th annual event is happening on January 27 and 28 and it’s on track to...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event highlighting Marquette’s silent films is happening Thursday, January 23 at Kaufman Auditorium. Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films features Jack Deo and Jim Koski as narrators and Robert Buchkoe as pianist. Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at marquettehistory.org for...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Travel Marquette launches winter pass

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents have extra incentive to get outside, thanks to a program by Travel Marquette. The Winter Adventure Rewards Pass is a new app launched by Travel Marquette. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill in Chatham was damaged by off-road snowmobilers last Thursday. Trevor Case has been the ski hill manager for 10 years. He said the base of the ski hill was completely destroyed. “They all had long tracks with big paddles on them...
CHATHAM, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Health Department hosts Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department held a suicide prevention event Wednesday. Folks gathered at the Negaunee Public Library for the Community Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training event. Attendees learned how to recognize and respond to the warning signs of a suicidal crisis. People will often withdraw from activities or isolate themselves from family and friends when they are suicidal.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Flower shops are getting ready for Valentine’s Day. Two U.P. stores say their inventory is looking strong. In Escanaba, Wickert Floral has options for your loved one online and in-store. “Getting organized so when you come in, it’ll be quick,” said Kurt Almonroeder, the owner...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference coming to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Farms are on the rise in Upper Michigan, both large scale and homestead, making this year’s Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference in Escanaba more important than ever. James DeDecker stopped by the TV6 Morning News with what you can expect and how to sign up to...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

7 candidates apply for vacant Marquette city commission seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven people have applied for the city of Marquette’s vacant commission seat. Marquette city clerk Kyle Whitney told TV6 seven applications were received by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Candidates include Peter Frazier, Cary Gottlieb, Michael Larson, James Rankin, Tony Tollefson, Jen Tucker and Nina...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Report finished for Teal Lake Waterworks building

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - City Manager Nate Heffron announced the completion of the Teal Lake Waterworks Building Special Advisory Committee’s work. The committee was charged with several core duties related to the old waterworks building located on Teal Lake. These include the review of the structural exterior and interior components of the building, determining reuse for the building and its grounds, determining the scope of work and estimated costs for reuse, rehabilitation, and occupancy, and presenting their findings and recommendations to the City Council.
NEGAUNEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy