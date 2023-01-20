Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Donald Speight
Donald “Don” Mac Speight, 86, of Godfrey, passed away on Thursday January 19, 2023, at 11:57 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 24, 1936, in Fulton, KY, the son of the late Jack and Jetta (Cook) Speight. He married Shirley Speight on February 5, 1982. She preceded him in death.
advantagenews.com
Randall Oldham
Randall L. Oldham, 60, passed away at 12:47 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. He was born on June 22, 1962, in Alton, IL to the late Harold E. and Mary (Berghoff) Oldham. He married Denise M. (Weir) Oldham on May 16, 1992, in Wood River, IL.
advantagenews.com
Frances Click
Frances Jane Click, 82, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Fri. Jan. 20, 2023 at her home with her family at her side. She was born Aug. 1, 1940 in East Liverpool, OH to the late Floyd Lester & Sara Jane (Bailey) Donohue. Jane is survived by...
advantagenews.com
Marshall Hobbs
Marshall “Sunny” Lloyd Hobbs, 84, of Granite City passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Thomas and Bertie (Maxon) Hobbs on September 18, 1938 in Madison, IL Marshall enjoyed spending his time looking at old family photos and telling stories. He loved being outdoors and all Marshall wanted to do in life was to share love.
advantagenews.com
Nadine Harrison
Nadine J. Harrison, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born July 8, 1931, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Carl Ruemmler and the late Edna (Schiber) Nagy. Nadine married Robert P. Harrison on March 22, 1952, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Granite City and he passed away on March 28, 1999. She retired in 1989 from the Granite City Police Department after many years of dedicated service as a secretary. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Granite City and enjoyed her days of walking, working word search and puzzle books and watching Jeopardy. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Janet Johnson of Edwardsville; a granddaughter and her husband, Amy L. and Steve Moore of Maryville; two great grandsons, Kyle and Jake Moore of Maryville; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Wendell Johnson; a brother, Charles Ruemmler and a sister, Maxine Nemeth. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Vitas Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
Joyce Fields
Joyce E. (Brown) Fields, 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 23, 1934 in Jerseyville, she was a daughter of Harry and May (Cross) Brown. Joyce was a multi-talented woman and worked many jobs in her lifetime. She was a machinist...
advantagenews.com
Jerry Lewis
Jerry E. Lewis, 65, passed away at 12:16 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, IL. Born March 20, 1957 in Alton, he was a son of Paul E. Lewis and Patricia (Savage) Inlow. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy...
advantagenews.com
Janet Gremaud
Janet M. Gremaud, 91, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 5:03 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born February 24, 1931, in Altamont, Illinois, a daughter of the late Mathias “Matt” and Frances (Heischmidt) Johans. She married the love of her life, Francis X. “Frank” Gremaud on May 17, 1951, at the St. Louis Cathedral in St. Louis, Missouri and he survives. She retired from Sunset Hill Country Club after 22 years of dedicated service as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and a former member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She loved to cook for family, enjoyed every holiday gathering and tending to her family. Janet cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 71 years, she is survived by six children and their spouses, Dan and Gerri Gremaud of Swansea, Paul and Janice Gremaud of Godfrey, Carol and Gary Krumeich of Edwardsville, Patty and Robert Mireles of Marietta, Georgia, Dave and Anne Gremaud of Simpson, Illinois and Jim and Kim Gremaude of Edwardsville; thirteen grandchildren and their spouses, Tony Gremaud, Nicole and Justin Volpe, Amy and Mike Ligibel Jr., Kelly and Michael McKeefrey, Andy Krumeich, Garrett and Sarah Krumeich, Trevor Mireles, Chelsea Mireles, Madeline Donaway, Nick Gremaud, Frank and Jackie Gremaud, Jake Gremaud and Phoebe Gremaud; seven great grandchildren and spouses, Jakob and Brittanie Davis, Kelsey and Kyle Schreiber, Isabelle McKeefrey, Connor McKeefrey, Matt McKeefrey and Casey McKeefrey and Augusta Gremaud; two great-great grandchildren, Kyler and Ariel; twins sisters, Rita Edson of California and Rose Mattix of Decatur, Illinois; sister-in-law, Helen Johans of Farmer City, Illinois; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Newton; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Jean and Stan Boyer, Jean and Harold Shoots and Joann Johans; infant twin brother and sister; and two brothers-in-law, Don Edson and Jim Mattix.
advantagenews.com
Marjorie Iberg
Marjorie E. “Marge” Iberg, age 96 of Marine, IL, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL. She was born on Thursday, September 16, 1926, in Marine, IL, the daughter of Ben and Carrie (nee Hilby) Hess. On Saturday, September 17, 1949, she married...
advantagenews.com
Mathew Short
Mathew Dale Short, 59, formerly of Jerseyville, died 1:59AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Livermore, California. He was born on Sept. 27, 1963 in Jerseyville, Illinois, one of four sons born to the late Coy Short Jr. and Thelma Yvonne (Cates) Short. He married the former Donna Robinson in...
advantagenews.com
John Gibbons
Local attorney and beloved husband and father John P. Gibbons, 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, received the Last Rites and passed away suddenly on January 19, 2023 from complications of recently diagnosed pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and their seven living children. Born in St. Louis in 1937,...
advantagenews.com
LC to host MLK Jr. celebration Thursday
You are invited to a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday afternoon at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. At 2pm, the program will kick off with music, a keynote address by Alton's First Lady, Rev. Sheila Goins, and free refreshments at the conclusion of the event.
advantagenews.com
The obituary
I folded laundry this morning only to discover that I had lost yet another sock, victim of the in-house Bermuda Triangle otherwise known as the clothes dryer. It was part of my favorite sock tandem. I felt it called for an appropriate obituary. Mr. A. Black Sock passed from the...
advantagenews.com
Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery
Your browser does not support the audio element. Melissa Erker joins the show to talk about a scholarship opportunity with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Alton and Bethalto.
advantagenews.com
Project Homeless Connect fair is Friday in Alton
It’s the first time for Madison County’s “Project Homeless Connect” event in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday (January 27th) from ten until three at River of Life Church in Alton persons experiencing homelessness will be offered goods and services. According to most-recent...
advantagenews.com
Jeff Lauritzen - Country Financial
Your browser does not support the audio element. Country Financial agent Jeff Lauritzen in Godfrey talks about his office, and the insurance and financial services offered by the company. Plus he has a new office on Gerson and the Homer Adams Parkway!
advantagenews.com
Walls rising on new Wood River Rec Center
Work continues on the new $11 million dollar recreation center in Wood River. Walls began going up last week and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody said at this stage, it’s hard to imagine the final product. Your browser does not support the audio element. He says once it’s...
advantagenews.com
32-years in prison for Granite City murder
A judge has handed down a 32-year prison sentence for a convicted murderer. Last October 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 18-year-old Sean D. Williams of Madison. Williams was fatally shot on June 4, 2020, outside a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City.
advantagenews.com
PHOTOS: Highland girls basketball tournament, 5th place game - Teutopolis 56, Civic Memorial 39
The Highland girls basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday (1/21/23). Teutopolis defeated Civic Memorial, 56-39 in the 5th place of the tourney.
Comments / 0