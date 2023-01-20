Janet M. Gremaud, 91, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 5:03 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born February 24, 1931, in Altamont, Illinois, a daughter of the late Mathias “Matt” and Frances (Heischmidt) Johans. She married the love of her life, Francis X. “Frank” Gremaud on May 17, 1951, at the St. Louis Cathedral in St. Louis, Missouri and he survives. She retired from Sunset Hill Country Club after 22 years of dedicated service as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and a former member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She loved to cook for family, enjoyed every holiday gathering and tending to her family. Janet cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 71 years, she is survived by six children and their spouses, Dan and Gerri Gremaud of Swansea, Paul and Janice Gremaud of Godfrey, Carol and Gary Krumeich of Edwardsville, Patty and Robert Mireles of Marietta, Georgia, Dave and Anne Gremaud of Simpson, Illinois and Jim and Kim Gremaude of Edwardsville; thirteen grandchildren and their spouses, Tony Gremaud, Nicole and Justin Volpe, Amy and Mike Ligibel Jr., Kelly and Michael McKeefrey, Andy Krumeich, Garrett and Sarah Krumeich, Trevor Mireles, Chelsea Mireles, Madeline Donaway, Nick Gremaud, Frank and Jackie Gremaud, Jake Gremaud and Phoebe Gremaud; seven great grandchildren and spouses, Jakob and Brittanie Davis, Kelsey and Kyle Schreiber, Isabelle McKeefrey, Connor McKeefrey, Matt McKeefrey and Casey McKeefrey and Augusta Gremaud; two great-great grandchildren, Kyler and Ariel; twins sisters, Rita Edson of California and Rose Mattix of Decatur, Illinois; sister-in-law, Helen Johans of Farmer City, Illinois; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Newton; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Jean and Stan Boyer, Jean and Harold Shoots and Joann Johans; infant twin brother and sister; and two brothers-in-law, Don Edson and Jim Mattix.

