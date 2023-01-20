ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15

According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Facing Drug Charges

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old Binghamton man is facing drug charges. According to the sheriff's office, Haven M. Strong is accused of knowingly entering the sheriff's correctional facility with a quantity of a controlled substance. Strong was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville theft leads to arrest

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words

Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

One person injured in weekend Ithaca stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation continues in Ithaca. Police were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street Saturday evening about a person who had been stabbed. Officers say the victim was stabbed in the torso but were able to speak to them and one other person.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
HOMER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy