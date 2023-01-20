Read full article on original website
Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Binghamton Police Investigating Death of East Side Resident
Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Binghamton resident. Police officers were sent to a home at 3 Whiting Street on the city's East Side shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Detective Captain Cory Minor said a death investigation is underway. He declined to release the name...
City council Democrats call for outside investigation
Binghamton City Council members are calling for a third party to investigate the controversial arrest that involved a Binghamton police officer kneeling on a Black man's neck.
Binghamton man sentenced for stealing truck, television
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison for stealing a truck and a television.
BC man gets prison time for weapon & fentanyl possession
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton drug dealer pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
Man guilty of entering Chenango home with illegal gun
Today in Broome County Court, a Montrose man was found guilty of felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
Akshar’s Community First Plan
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave a presentation about the changes he hopes to see within the Sheriff's Office.
Inmate allegedly brought drugs into Broome County Jail
A Binghamton man is accused of knowingly bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.
Police investigating armed robbery in Endicott
At around 2 p.m. on January 18th, an armed robbery was reported at the grocery-mart located at 147 Washington Avenue in Endicott.
Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15
According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
Binghamton Man Facing Drug Charges
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old Binghamton man is facing drug charges. According to the sheriff's office, Haven M. Strong is accused of knowingly entering the sheriff's correctional facility with a quantity of a controlled substance. Strong was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a...
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
Parents, activists pack Binghamton school board meeting, speak out against police in schools
Dozens of outraged community members packed Tuesday’s Binghamton school board meeting. Parents said they don’t feel safe sending their children to school with police officers in the building. Even before the meeting started, it was clear that both the district and activists came prepared for a long night.
Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words
Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
2 charged following shooting in Endicott
Following a shots fired incident, a Syracuse man and an Endicott man were taken into custody by the Endicott Police Department.
One person injured in weekend Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation continues in Ithaca. Police were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street Saturday evening about a person who had been stabbed. Officers say the victim was stabbed in the torso but were able to speak to them and one other person.
Police: Trio break window with dumbbell during Big Flats mini-mart burglary
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is looking for the three people responsible for stealing cigarettes and other tobacco related items during a burglary that happened Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office said sometime around 2 a.m., three people walked up to Harnas' Mart on Sing Sing...
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
