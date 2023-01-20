ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor

A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Trial set over fatal crash in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A trial is now set over a deadly crash in Chickasaw County. Curtis Allen Williams, 38 of West Union, has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, eluding, OWI, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Williams is accused of killing an 18-year-old passenger when he crashed a vehicle on September 26, 2022.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
EVANSDALE, IA
KIMT

Charles City driver killed after losing control on an icy road

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Ice and snow are being blamed for a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Floyd County. It happened around 2:30 pm in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol says Julius Arthur Bryant, 44 of Charles City, was driving south when he lost control on ice and snowpack, went into the west ditch, and hit a creek bank. The State Patrol says Bryant’s pickup truck rolled onto the driver’s side and he was partially thrown from the truck.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Cresco Times

Man charged with murder in Elma

ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
ELMA, IA
AOL Corp

Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch

WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
POSTVILLE, IA
kchanews.com

North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night

Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
OSAGE, IA
KWQC

One dead, one injured after falling while on the job

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
DYERSVILLE, IA
kwayradio.com

Remains of Missing Man Found

Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
ELMA, IA
KIMT

Harmony updates home building incentive program

HARMONY, Minn. - The city of Harmony and the Harmony Economic Development Authority has updated its home incentive program to offer more benefits to those who want to build or renovate a home in the town. Those who qualify for the program will now be able to receive a rebate...
HARMONY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy