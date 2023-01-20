Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
KIMT
Trial set over fatal crash in Chickasaw County
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A trial is now set over a deadly crash in Chickasaw County. Curtis Allen Williams, 38 of West Union, has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, eluding, OWI, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Williams is accused of killing an 18-year-old passenger when he crashed a vehicle on September 26, 2022.
KCRG.com
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
KIMT
Charles City driver killed after losing control on an icy road
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Ice and snow are being blamed for a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Floyd County. It happened around 2:30 pm in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol says Julius Arthur Bryant, 44 of Charles City, was driving south when he lost control on ice and snowpack, went into the west ditch, and hit a creek bank. The State Patrol says Bryant’s pickup truck rolled onto the driver’s side and he was partially thrown from the truck.
KIMT
Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
Cresco Times
Man charged with murder in Elma
ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
Driver hits 3 patrol cars in Black Hawk County high speed chase
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night. At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on […]
KIMT
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
AOL Corp
Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
KWQC
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
Amazing Photo Of Six Bald Eagles On Iowa Porch Goes Viral
Well that is certainly a sight. A viral photo of six bald eagles perched up on a porch in Decorah, Iowa, has exploded on Twitter once more. The photo appears to have originally shared in 2020, however has since been reshared on Twitter, earning a viral reaction. And while you...
KIMT
Harmony updates home building incentive program
HARMONY, Minn. - The city of Harmony and the Harmony Economic Development Authority has updated its home incentive program to offer more benefits to those who want to build or renovate a home in the town. Those who qualify for the program will now be able to receive a rebate...
