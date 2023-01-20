Read full article on original website
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Whataburger opening Woodstock location on Thursday; police say expect heavy traffic delays
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above comes from a previous story. Fans of the famed Texas cheeseburger fast-food chain Whataburger will be lining up at its new Woodstock location set to open Thursday morning -- and police are saying to expect "heavy" traffic delays. The new location...
Fire crews work to extinguish flames at Sandy Springs home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Sandy Springs Tuesday evening. Sandy Springs Police said it's at a home along the 600-block of Windsor Parkway. They added Windsor Parkway is shut down between High Point Road and Windsor Court. The location is not far from Windsor Meadows Park.
Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park
DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the ‘paw’fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left...
Car crashes into Decatur convenience store, then drives off
DECATUR, Ga. — A car crashed into a Decatur convenience store leaving behind extensive damage to the building early Tuesday morning. An employee at the Neighbors Market Chevron off Flat Shoals Road said a man driving a gold Toyota smashed into the store, backed up and drove away. The...
DeKalb fire crews battle early morning apartment fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue battled an apartment fire that broke out Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 10 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the Mountain Oaks Apartments in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Fire officials confirmed to Channel...
Customers and employees recall wild moments inside Target as the store filled with smoke
ATLANTA — It was just after 5 p.m. Monday evening when fire crews responded to the Target on Piedmont Road NE and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Fire crews arrived quickly and found all employees had evacuated, but they had to locate the fire in thick smoke. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
At least four crashes Wednesday caused backups on I-75, two of which led to complete interstate shutdowns....
Police investigating after string of burglaries targets Hispanic grocery stores in metro Atlanta
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for thieves who cut through a metal door to steal from a grocery store. But, things did not go as planned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crooks left a hole at the Hispanic supermarket on...
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly Reopening
The two Walmarts had been indefinitely closed due to damage caused by fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com and WSBTV.com.
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
Plane makes emergency landing on I-985 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A small plane has landed on I-985NB a couple miles north of the I-85N split between Suwanee and Buford. Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 4:13 p.m. The plane is currently surrounded by emergency vehicles and HAZMAT units. The HAZMAT units are...
At least 29 people displaced after flames scorch Stone Mountain apartment building, officials say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The American Red Cross is helping at least 29 people after they were displaced due to a fire at a Stone Mountain apartment complex Wednesday morning. The fire started around 10 a.m. at the Mountain Oak Apartments off Central Drive. The apartment complex is not far from Stone Mountain High School.
Group protesting Atlanta Public Safety Training Center labeled by feds as 'domestic violent extremists'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County court records show 27 people have now been arrested as part of a criminal case connected to protests at the future site of the City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. In arrest warrants, investigators are referring to a protest movement against the...
Man who allegedly robbed Gainesville bank at gunpoint arrested, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department announced in a Facebook post that they have arrested the man who is accused of robbing a Regions Bank Tuesday. Officers were called to the bank on Shallowford Road at 11:15 a.m. where they learned the 36-year-old allegedly brandished a gun while robbing the bank.
Road leading in and out of Marietta Square to be closed about 2 hours with train stopped on tracks
MARIETTA, Ga. — An important through-route in and out of Marietta Square will be closed about two hours Tuesday afternoon because of a train stuck on the tracks, according to police. The Marietta Police Department reported the train on the tracks is blocking Whitlock Ave., which is situated toward...
Target evacuated after fire breaks out inside metro Atlanta store, officials say
ATLANTA — Officials are investigating a fire at a Target in Buckhead Monday evening. Crews are currently on the scene of a fire at the store inside a busy shopping complex on Piedmont Rd. near Sidney Marcus Blvd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
Henry County deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing $1,100 from Home Depot twice
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County sheriff officials asked the public to help locate three individuals accused of stealing from Home Depot. Authorities said on Jan. 5th and Jan. 15th, three individuals were seen in a Home Depot located on Jonesboro Road. After they entered the store, officials said...
