The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. The 46-year-old man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson said. Sources said the man was a founder and partner at a Connecticut-based investment company. This is the second time in less than four months a person plunged from the same hotel bar. In October, aspiring model Elizabeth Gaglewski, of Queens, fell from Bar 54 before hitting a 27th floor balcony, the NYPD said. The 26-year-old woman was remembered as “sweet and loving” by family. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO