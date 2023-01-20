Read full article on original website
Travel Delays On Mono Way Thursday
Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays on Thursday evening if traveling along Mono Way in Sonora. Comcast is working with SEFNCO Communications out of Livermore to perform splicing work at three separate locations on Mono Way, on either side of the Greenley Road intersection. Each area where the work needs to be done will require closing one lane of traffic. One will be just past the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center signage in front of Wells Fargo Bank. Another is just past the Diana J. White Cancer Institute building across from the Timberhills Shopping Center, and the third is in front of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, formerly the Front Porch building. The three worksite locations are also shown as red rectangles on the image box map provided by Comcast.
Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras At Risk Of Stalling
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s Tree Mortality Program foresters have spotted new areas of high tree mortality, with surveys recently completed around the Blue Lake Springs area of Arnold, the greater Big Trees Village region, and around the 2015 Butte Fire burn scar. Trees impacted by years...
HWY 4 Farmington Section Closed By Flooding To Reopen
Farmington, CA – A popular route for Calaveras County residents to Stockton along Highway 4 will reopen at the end of this week after being closed due to flooding in the Farmington area. It will have been about a month since flooding damage to the highway forced a closure...
Calaveras Added To FEMA Disaster Declaration For individual Assistance
San Andreas, CA — Federal assistance will available to Calaveras County residents impacted by flooding and other storm impacts. At this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Calaveras OES Director, John Osbourn, announced, “FEMA amended the disaster declaration to include Calaveras County for individual assistance.”. He says Calaveras...
HWY 140 In Mariposa County To Partially Reopen Tuesday
Mariposa County, CA – After a rockslide closed a section of Highway 140, Caltrans will partially reopen it tomorrow that accesses Yosemite National Park, but motorists can expect long delays. Caltrans reports, “Crews are making excellent progress clearing the slide and stabilizing the slope.”. The rocks came tumbling...
Update: Crash Impacts Traffic At Parrotts Ferry Bridge
Update at 11:30am: Traffic is again moving freely on Parrotts Ferry Road following a two-vehicle crash this morning. No additional information is immediately available. Original story at 10:20am: Columbia, CA — Two vehicles have crashed near the Parrotts Ferry Bridge on the Tuolumne County side. The CHP reports that...
TUD Begins Annual Flushing Maintenance
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District says do not be alarmed if you see some water running down some of the local streets. The district has begun its annual flushing maintenance program. It will take place in various areas, between 7am-3pm, weekdays, through April. The district reports, “Hydrant...
Calaveras In No Rush To Push Cannabis Tourism
San Andreas, CA — Leaders in Calaveras County expressed that they want to take a slow approach when it comes to changing any existing rules that would open the door to becoming a hub for cannabis tourism. The county’s Planning Director Gabriel Elliott led a presentation to the board...
Truck Fire Under Investigation In Sonora
Sonora, CA — A big rig truck caught on fire early this morning on Stockton Road next to the lower SaveMart. The Sonora Fire Department received a call at 3:05am that a passenger vehicle was reportedly on fire, but when initial responders arrived, they learned that it was actually a commercial tractor-trailer.
Chinese Camp Couple Threatens Another “Ruby Ridge” If Evicted
Chinese Camp, CA – A man and woman being evicted from a home they rented in Chinese Camp threatened another “Ruby Ridge” standoff with deputies if they attempted to force him to leave. It was a reference to the eleven-day siege that took place in 1992 in...
Calaveras County Health Launches Mobile Clinic
San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County residents have another option on where to obtain some free programs and services as health officials launch a mobile clinic. Its first stop is tomorrow at the Calaveras Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas. The clinic runs from noon until 3 p.m. County health and human services director Cori Allen highlights some of the services, stating, “There will be free flu vaccinations and take-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, public health education and information on their services will be available; as well as a Calaveras County Veteran Outreach Coordinator to answer questions regarding new VA benefits available to those eligible.”
Update: Major Power Outage In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: PG&E reports that power has been restored to all 7,166 customers n Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor from Vallecito, skipping Murphys, to just before Dorrington. Their electricity was out for almost three hours. The utility initially blamed the outage on the weather, but then switched the cause to equipment issues.
Calaveras County Home Sales Down, Prices Up
Sonora, CA — The Calaveras County Association of Realtors has released its figures for the fourth quarter of last year, showing total sales were down from 2021 even as prices were up. The latest numbers have the total number of residential sales down 21 percent with an 8-percent increase...
Columbia Man Arrested After Caught Climbing Out Of Home’s Window
Columbia, CA – A neighbor spotting a man climbing out of a home’s window took matters into his own hands and detained an alleged burglar until law enforcement arrived. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were recently dispatched to a home on State Street near Silver Street in Columbia for a report of a burglary suspect detained by a private citizen. Once on scene, the neighbor advised that he observed 39-year-old Brian James Rellingerstafford of Columbia crawl out of a window of a home and did not recognize him as “belonging at the residence or being affiliated with the owner,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. Deputies then contacted the homeowner and confirmed that Rellingerstafford was not supposed to be there and that he “had burglarized the home.”
Realignment Plan Calls For Sonora To Leave Mother Lode League
Sonora, CA — The CIF Sac Joaquin Section will be holding a series of meetings over the coming months to realign several of the high school sports leagues in an effort to bring more balance among the competing schools. The initial realignment plan was released at the first meeting...
Petersen, Robert (Pete)
Robert Lee Petersen (Pete) passed away in his home in Jamestown on January 18, 2023 he was 86 years old. He owned and operated the Delux Barber Shop in Sonora for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife Linda Petersen of Jamestown, daughter Leslie Baber of Nebraska, Daughter Janet Christianson of New Mexico, son Greg Petersen of Missouri, Daughter Joyce Shaw of Jamestown and son Clyle Balton Jr. of Sonora numerous Grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He enjoyed boating, fishing, playing golf family barbeques and playing games.
