Adult Swim has decided to cut ties with Justin Roiland, which brings up the question of what direction will Rick and Morty take without Justin Roiland’s involvement? Adult Swim has cut ties with the producer, co-creator and Rick and Morty voice actor days after the domestic abuse charges Roiland’s facing. Fans will likely ask what will happen with Rick and Morty without Justin Roiland, but Adult Swim has assured #RickandMorty fans that the creative team is still hard at work on Rick and Morty season 7. #JustinRoiland was charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment back in May of 2020. He pleaded not guilty and there have been pre-trial hearings held, with the case set to reconvene April 27th. Rick and Morty fans will be paying attention to what #adultswim does with Rick and Morty season 7. In other entertainment news, famed director Steven Spielberg firmly believes that if The Dark Knight movie came out today, it’d have been nominated for Best Picture. And finally, Wallace and Gromit are coming back with another movie.

3 HOURS AGO