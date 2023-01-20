Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Enter the Quantum Realm' Featurette
Join stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors, as well as producer Kevin Feige, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and give insight into some of the characters like Kang the Conqueror and more. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and...
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
The new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shows all manner of new creatures, spells, and character moments, so listen as writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein breakdown everything you need to know. The Game Night filmmakers point out and explain the locations, monsters and enchantments, while dishing details about Edgin (Chris Pine), Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), Simon (Justice Smith), Doric (Sophia Lillis), Forge (Hugh Grant), and more.
TMNT: The Last Ronin - Lost Years Introduces a New Generation of Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin was a big deal for the franchise. Not only was it the first collaboration in many years between TMNT creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the series also made headlines by revealing the twisted future of the TMNT universe. In this Dark Knight Returns-style series, Michelangelo is the sole surviving member of the Turtle family, a lone warrior hellbent on killing the grandson of Shredder.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Exclusive Final Poster for the DC Film
IGN can exclusively reveal the final poster for the upcoming DC film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which opens only in cinemas on March 17th. The new poster – seen below – prominently features Zachary Levi as Billy Batson’s superhero alter ego opposite antagonists Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler as the Daughters of Atlas - Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea, respectively.
Crossroads
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Crossroads Story Mission. During this mission, you will perform a ritual to help Agatha's situation and go to Transia to deal with Crossbones once and for all. Before The Mission. When you wake up, Agatha will be...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jakks Pacific Reveals New Toy Line
Get ready for The Super Mario Bros. Movie with our exclusive reveal of a new official toy line from Jakks Pacific. Jakks Pacific is first showing off toys for the movie renditions of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Take a look at the toys below, which include Mario holding a plunger, Luigi channeling his ghost hunting days with a flashlight, Peach with her iconic parasol, and Toad wearing his backpack and holding a frying pan.
Dawn of DC: Why the Titans Are Replacing the Justice League in 2023
They say the night is always darkest before the dawn, and that's certainly true in the DC Universe. Last year's crossover epic Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths kicked off with the deaths of nearly every member of the Justice League, forcing younger heroes like Dick Grayson and Jonathan Kent to lead the charge against an overwhelming evil. But even though they were successful and heroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman are once again back in action, that doesn't mean the Justice League is returning. 2023 is instead the year of the Titans.
Legion of Super-Heroes Exclusive Clip
Supergirl ventures to the 31st century to find answers to her present-day dilemmas, only to encounter new problems and an old enemy in Legion of Super-Heroes, an all-new, feature-length DC Universe Movie coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray+Digital, Blu-ray (Canada only), and Digital starting February 7, 2023, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
How to Watch Teen Wolf: The Movie – Release Date and Streaming
Over five years after the conclusion of MTV's Teen Wolf series, creator Jeff Davis and much of the original cast are returning to Beacon Hills for an all-new sequel movie. Set in 2026, Teen Wolf: The Movie centers around a now-33-year-old Scott McCall reuniting with his pack to fend off a new threat.
The Classics Challenges - Mendoza
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Mendoza level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Mendoza The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "The Farewell." Only kill the targets. No...
She Came from the Woods - Official Trailer
In this ode to '80s horror, a group of counselors accidentally unleash a decades old evil on the last night of summer camp. As the mayhem and madness turn bloody, the staff of Camp Briarbrook are forced to confront what stories are worth telling and what secrets are worth keeping.
Knives Out, Infocom Games, and L.A. Noire: Rian Johnson on the Inspiration Behind Poker Face
The new Peacock mystery series Poker Face premieres January 26, and Executive Producer Rian Johnson has revealed which classic video games helped inspire the show and his career in general. Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who travels the country and solves mysteries thanks to her innate ability...
The Last of Us HBO Series Drove 238 Percent Jump in PlayStation Game's UK Sales
It's not enough to just watch The Last of Us — viewers are ready to play, too. As The Last of Us makes its television debut, the first chapter in Joel and Ellie's journey are reaping the benefits with a hefty jump in UK sales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
How Will Adult Swim Handle Rick and Morty Moving Forward? - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Adult Swim has decided to cut ties with Justin Roiland, which brings up the question of what direction will Rick and Morty take without Justin Roiland’s involvement? Adult Swim has cut ties with the producer, co-creator and Rick and Morty voice actor days after the domestic abuse charges Roiland’s facing. Fans will likely ask what will happen with Rick and Morty without Justin Roiland, but Adult Swim has assured #RickandMorty fans that the creative team is still hard at work on Rick and Morty season 7. #JustinRoiland was charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment back in May of 2020. He pleaded not guilty and there have been pre-trial hearings held, with the case set to reconvene April 27th. Rick and Morty fans will be paying attention to what #adultswim does with Rick and Morty season 7. In other entertainment news, famed director Steven Spielberg firmly believes that if The Dark Knight movie came out today, it’d have been nominated for Best Picture. And finally, Wallace and Gromit are coming back with another movie.
Forspoken Video Review
Forspoken reviewed by Tom Marks on PlayStation 5, also available on PC. Square Enix's latest action RPG is the kind of game you’ve probably seen before – from its stereotypical fish-out-of-water fantasy story to its giant open-world map full of repetitive optional tasks. Its combat is flashy and fun enough to entertain across its comparatively short RPG campaign, with fights that do a decent job of pushing you to shake up your use of Frey’s elemental powers even when the overall variety of enemies isn’t particularly impressive. Its parkour system is also satisfying enough, despite the scenery you are running through being about as picturesque as a bowl of rocks with an Instagram filter slapped on.
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Needs a Prequel, Not a Sequel
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has had a steady trickle of DLC since it launched three years ago, the most recent of which tells the story of Goku’s dad, Bardock, which goes to show you there are plenty more stories to tell in that universe. Kakarot isn’t perfect, but it’s...
Dead Space Remake Is Too Scary for Its Own Technical Director
Dead Space remake's technical director has admitted that he struggles to play the game outside of daylight hours because he finds it too scary. As reported by GamesRadar, technical director David Robillard told PLAY magazine in a recent interview that when he plays Dead Space remake at night, he can't use headphones because the game is extremely immersive and becomes too terrifying of an experience.
The Last of Us HBO Series Creator Says Fans Can Be Upset by Changes: 'I Don’t Blame Them'
The second episode of HBO's The Last of Us series just hit the streamer yesterday, and fans are already criticizing the show for changing certain things from the games. The episode, titled "Infected," recreates several of the first few levels of the original game. It sees Joel, Ellie and Tess sneaking through an overrun city to drop off Ellie with Firefly rebels. In a deviation from the game, creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin introduced a new way of spreading the fungal infection. The infected use tendrils from their body and plant a nasty kiss on them, thus giving them the cordyceps fungus.
The Lord of the Rings Returns to Netflix Next Month
Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is finally coming back to Netflix in the U.S. on February 1. As reported by GameSpot, Netflix announced the return of all three films on Twitter (below), meaning The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King will once again be available to watch.
Wolf Pack - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Wolf Pack, an upcoming series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever.
