CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Takes part in practice
Ayton (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice and was spotted taking part in work during the media-access portion of the session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. While it's unclear if Ayton was a full or partial participant in the session, his involvement in any capacity bodes well for...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out again Wednesday
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State. The veteran center sat out Monday's matchup with the Kings due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Wednesday for the second straight game. Xavier Tillman started in Adams' place Monday and could do so again versus the Warriors.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jason Vosler: Links on with Mariners
Vosler signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Jan. 18. Vosler was designated for assignment by the Giants in November, and he elected free agency after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Sacramento. The infielder forged a slash line of .242/.311/.433 with 18 homers in 360 at-bats with the River Cats in 2022.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially out
Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day, so this latest update comes as no surprise. He'll miss his third straight contest while recovering from an illness.
