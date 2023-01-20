Xbox held a showcase today, featuring five of their biggest upcoming games of the year (no Starfield, though). Arkane's supernatural co-op shooter Redfall finally got a release date, which puts it pretty close to one of the other huge games of this year: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But this also puts into question Starfield's unannounced release date and if that game won't be out until much later this year. Also in the showcase was Hi-Fi Rush, the latest from Tango Gameworks, the devs behind Ghostwire: Tokyo. And to pretty much everyone's surprise, it's out today. Finally, GoldnEye 007, the legendary shooter from the N64 is will finally be available on Switch and Xbox. The two versions aren't the same, though, but you'll get to check it out this Friday.

