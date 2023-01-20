Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Gymnasts compete in Country Day meet
CINCINNATI — Upon completion of the performances at the competition, the Miami Trace gymnasts ranked themselves sixth of twelve full teams vying for the overall win at the Country Day Cup Invitational. Centerville won the meet with a 136 team score. Beavercreek placed second (131.575), followed by Turpin (129.3),...
Record-Herald
East Clinton tops Lady Lions, 50-40
WILMINGTON — Washington pushed East Clinton to the brink Saturday night before falling 50-40 in girls basketball action here at Fred Summers Court. The game was played at Wilmington High School because the gym at East Clinton is unavailable because of water damage to the floor. It was the...
Record-Herald
Local student nominated to military service academies
WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.
Record-Herald
Peterson to chair Ohio House Government Oversight Committee
COLUMBUS – State Representative Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) was appointed Wednesday to serve as chair of the Ohio House of Representatives Government Oversight Committee. “Throughout my tenure in the Ohio General Assembly, I have had the opportunity to serve in many capacities,” Peterson said. “I am excited to lead this important committee that impacts the lives of all Ohioans. The Government Oversight Committee hears many important pieces of legislation, and I am grateful to Speaker Stephens for trusting me with this position.”
Record-Herald
Semi-trailer accident on US-35 W
Early Tuesday morning, US-35 W toward Dayton was backed up for an extended period of time due to an accident involving this semi-trailer.
Record-Herald
City welcomes E-Merge Real Estate
The City of Washington Court House recently presented a New Business Plaque to E-Merge Real Estate, located at 111 S. Main St. in downtown Washington C.H. From left to right are: Steven Armstrong, Justin Gwinn, Cindi Watkins, and Chelsie Baker.
Record-Herald
Fire claims Greenfield home
A woman was transported to the hospital following a fire that caused major damage to a Greenfield residence on Saturday. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said his office was dispatched 736 Blain St. in Greenfield at 1:08 p.m. Saturday. He said that upon arrival firefighters found heavy fire showing from the one-story structure.
Record-Herald
Washington Fire Department reports
The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Jan 10— 1123 S. Main St. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a possible structure fire with smoke showing from the attic vent. Dispatch advised the caller was unable to make contact with the occupant, nearest cross-streets of W. Kennedy Ave and Chestnut St. FD noted significant roof sagging and found light smoke coming from both front and rear attic/gable vents with no apparent evacuation at the time of arrival. FD performed a walk-around of the structure and prepared to force entry. FD found the front door unlocked prior to forcing the door and made entry. FD completed a primary search and did not find any occupant(s). During the primary search, FD noted fire breaching the ceiling near the center of the residence from the attic space down into the living area. Incident command was transferred to the incoming officer of higher rank, utility providers were requested to be dispatched along with an additional request to dispatch and engine and manpower mutual aid. FD performed a quick salvage procedure, shut off the gas and electrical utilities and indicated a fire attack. FD set up positive pressure ventilation, performed a secondary search and began overhaul operations to expose and extinguish any hidden fire. Both searches were negative, and the residence was determined to be clear of any occupant(s). FD investigation places the origin at/above the drop-ceiling and drywall ceiling and near a possible electrical junction box in the attic space. FD determination of cause is suspected to be electrical in nature.
Record-Herald
County hit with several inches of snow, more expected
Fayette County received steady snowfall on Sunday, with accumulation totals nearing five inches in some parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Snowfall began around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and continued steadily throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, the...
