Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Men Wanted in a Series of Crimes
Pickaway – Pickaway Sheriff’s department is looking for the identification of two men who may have been involved in a series of crimes in the area. According to Pickaway Sheriff office on January 13, 2023 at around 6:46 AM these two subjects were seen at Bubba’s Corner 11500 US 62 Orient, Ohio 43146. They told the clerk they were stranded and had a substantial amount of mud on them. On the same date at 8:05 AM Deputies were dispatched to two vehicles in the mud on the property of 12564 US 62 Orient, Ohio 43164. One of the vehicles was reported stolen from Gahanna, Ohio. Later that day at 12:55 PM Deputies were dispatched to Five Aces Towing and Recovery on report of a Breaking and Entering and Theft over the night before. A welder and miscellaneous tools were reported stolen by Five Aces Towing and Recovery. The welder and tools were located in the vehicles that was located in the mud earlier in the day.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Chillicothe VA nurse indicted for healthcare fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Chillicothe V.A. employee faces federal prosecution for allegedly making nearly $1 million in fraudulent healthcare claims. Melissa Radune, a former registered nurse with the V.A. was indicted last week on charges of healthcare fraud. According to the indictment against Radune, from 2015 to 2021,...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Record-Herald
4-H Tractor Club holds first meeting
The Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club started its initial meeting Monday, Jan. 23. There are four advisors and currently 23 members. Six meetings, a demonstration, passing your book and attempting the tractor rodeo are required to pass the club. The next meeting is Monday, Jan. 30 at the Ohio Extension Offices at 7:30 p.m.
Times Gazette
Cook gets 15-20 years in prison
WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
Times Gazette
Bomb threat closes Wilmington schools
Bomb threats were reported by officials Monday in Clinton and Fayette counties, following another bomb threat that was reported last week in Clinton County. In Wilmington, law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent...
Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves get busted returning to the scene of the crime in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police say arrests have been made in the theft of spare tires at a local car dealership. Earlier this week officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group dealership on Marrietta Road after an employee said that 7 rear spare tires stolen from 7 Jeeps in the car lot had been stolen.
Record-Herald
Fire claims Greenfield home
A woman was transported to the hospital following a fire that caused major damage to a Greenfield residence on Saturday. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said his office was dispatched 736 Blain St. in Greenfield at 1:08 p.m. Saturday. He said that upon arrival firefighters found heavy fire showing from the one-story structure.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Record-Herald
Peterson to chair Ohio House Government Oversight Committee
COLUMBUS – State Representative Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) was appointed Wednesday to serve as chair of the Ohio House of Representatives Government Oversight Committee. “Throughout my tenure in the Ohio General Assembly, I have had the opportunity to serve in many capacities,” Peterson said. “I am excited to lead this important committee that impacts the lives of all Ohioans. The Government Oversight Committee hears many important pieces of legislation, and I am grateful to Speaker Stephens for trusting me with this position.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
Record-Herald
Local student nominated to military service academies
WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.
Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Icey bridges caused traffic nightmare in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — First responders were spread thin as multiple accidents were reported Monday morning across the Ross County area. A series of crashes began shortly after 6:30 a.m. during the early morning rush hour. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, bridges and overpasses around the Chillicothe area were glazed over with ice.
Fox 19
Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
Record-Herald
Washington Fire Department reports
The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Jan 10— 1123 S. Main St. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a possible structure fire with smoke showing from the attic vent. Dispatch advised the caller was unable to make contact with the occupant, nearest cross-streets of W. Kennedy Ave and Chestnut St. FD noted significant roof sagging and found light smoke coming from both front and rear attic/gable vents with no apparent evacuation at the time of arrival. FD performed a walk-around of the structure and prepared to force entry. FD found the front door unlocked prior to forcing the door and made entry. FD completed a primary search and did not find any occupant(s). During the primary search, FD noted fire breaching the ceiling near the center of the residence from the attic space down into the living area. Incident command was transferred to the incoming officer of higher rank, utility providers were requested to be dispatched along with an additional request to dispatch and engine and manpower mutual aid. FD performed a quick salvage procedure, shut off the gas and electrical utilities and indicated a fire attack. FD set up positive pressure ventilation, performed a secondary search and began overhaul operations to expose and extinguish any hidden fire. Both searches were negative, and the residence was determined to be clear of any occupant(s). FD investigation places the origin at/above the drop-ceiling and drywall ceiling and near a possible electrical junction box in the attic space. FD determination of cause is suspected to be electrical in nature.
Comments / 0